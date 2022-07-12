Where to Score Free Fries for National Fry Day
If you can't finish a fast food meal without an order of fries, mark July 13 on your calendar. Wednesday is National French Fry Day in the U.S., and multiple chains are celebrating by giving away the classic side dish for free. Here's how to make the most of the holiday.
As FOX 59 reports, McDonald's and Wendy's are two of the biggest fast food brands giving away free fries this week. To claim the items, you'll need to download the chains' official apps to your phone. McDonald's customers can order their free large fry through the app any time on July 13 without buying anything else.
Wendy's requires customers to make an additional purchase to get the fries, but their offers extend throughout the week. Today—Tuesday, July 12—Wendy's is giving away free medium fries with any purchase of a salad though the mobile app. On Wednesday, customers can get a free order of fries of any size with any mobile order purchase. The chain is giving out free small breakfast seasoned potatoes with any mobile order on Thursday, and free medium fries with a mobile order of fries of any size on Friday.
If downloading another app isn't worth the price of fries, you may find Fatburger's promotion more appealing. The burger chain is offering free fries with any purchase made online or in person—you just have to mention the deal when you order (or use the promo code FrenchFryDay22 on their website).
For fast food fans, one National Fry Day a year may not be enough. If you're interested in snagging free fries year-round, you should be taking advantage of the free fry refill policy many chains follow without advertising it.
[h/t FOX 59]