Netflix Has Been Threatening to Crack Down on Password Sharing for Years—Now They're Finally Doing It
By Jake Rossen
When it comes to password sharing, Netflix no longer has any chill.
After announcing plans last year to tamp down on users who share their accounts outside of their households, the streaming service announced this week that they’ve finally begun targeting offenders. In an email reminding subscribers that “your Netflix account is for you and the people you live with,” the company advised that adding a non-household member would come with a new $7.99 monthly surcharge.
How exactly Netflix plans to monitor such use is somewhat unclear, though it’s possible the service will detect whether an account has been logged into a device outside of its primary location after a certain number of days. That would allow for users to retain access while traveling, for example, but ostracize someone perpetually using the service.
Whether a user can add a non-household member depends on their subscription tier. For Netflix’s ad-supported ($7) or basic ($10) plan, no such option is available. (At least, not yet.) If you subscribe to Netflix through a third-party, you won’t be able to add anyone, either. Standard tiers ($15) can add one member; premium members ($20) can add two. If an existing non-household member wants their own account, they’ll be able to port their profile over to their new location.
The crackdown comes as the service saw its first reported loss of subscribers as well as data indicating that roughly half of current members share their passwords. If their new business model isn’t working for you, there are a number of services that are more lenient with account sharing.