Attention Video Game Fans: A Nintendo Museum Just Opened in Japan

Japan is one of the top destinations for gamers, considering many famous video game publishers—such as Bandai Namco, Sega, and Square Enix—started in the country. Nintendo, another Japanese gaming giant, shaped the industry with iconic franchises like Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda. In addition to seeing Super Nintendo World and Nintendo HQ, there’s a new reason for fans of the company to visit Japan. As of October 2, the Nintendo Museum in Kyoto is open to the public.

Visitors to the site will go through 135 years Nintendo history. They can start at Exhibition Building 1, which showcases decades’ worth of products, including early hanafuda playing cards, limited-edition items, and rare prototypes.

There are also eight interactive games for those seeking a hands-on museum experience. At the Craft and Play section, guests can make their own hanafunda playing cards and get in touch with their creative side. The Nintendo Classics exhibit lets people choose from over 80 retro games made for early consoles. Visitors will receive 10 digital coins upon entering the museum to be spent on games. This isn’t enough to experience all of them, however, and there’s no option to buy more coins, so people should be choosy about how they spend them.

When guests get hungry, they can grab a bite at the Hatena Burger café. And of course, there’s a gift shop offering official merchandise that’s exclusive to the museum.

The grand opening is exciting news, but gaining entrance isn’t easy. Although ticket prices are reasonable at $23 for adults and $15 for children, they are sold to lottery winners first before becoming available to the public. People must register for the drawing at least three months in advance for the chance to claim tickets. If someone wants to go to the Nintendo Museum on July 15, 2025, for instance, they must enter the drawing any time between April 1 and April 30 of that year. Selected guests will be announced two months in advance of their visit date.

