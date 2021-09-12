Take a Virtual Tour of a Post-WWII Bunker Up for Sale in England

If owning a bunker is on your bucket list, this is the opportunity of a lifetime. A post-World War II nuclear bunker constructed beneath a field in Derbyshire, England, is headed to auction.

According to SDL Auctions, the bunker was one of only 1500 built by the Royal Observer Corps in the United Kingdom. The 1950s-era hideout was designed to be big enough for up to three people to survive a nuclear attack. They would have had access to a landline, radio communication, and a two-week food and water supply while they hid 14 feet underground. Most of these structures were decommissioned and sold in 1993, so the chance to own one in the UK is rare.

While the bunker is roughly 70 years old, the owner has kept it in good shape. The 15-by-7-foot living area has been redecorated with wall-to-wall curtains made of velvet and a cream-colored carpet. There’s also a bed, a storage area, an unused chemical toilet, and a log burner.

You can book an in-person viewing appointment via SDL Auctions’ website or tour the bunker virtually through the video below.

This historic British structure is set to go to auction on September 26. It will be sold through an unconditional auction (or traditional auction), meaning the seller will provide a starting price that’s the lowest they are willing to accept. The bunker is expected to sell from £15,000 to £20,000 (about $16,642 to $22,189 USD). Bidders will also be expected to pay a 5 percent deposit and a buyer’s fee of 4.8 percent of the purchase price.

To bid on the bunker, you must first register for the auction. Fill out this form on the SDL Auctions website to submit your purchaser, bidder, and solicitor information.

