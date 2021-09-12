The Oldest University in All 50 States
A handful of East Coast schools date to the 1600s.
Late summer heralds the start of back-to-school season, meaning it won’t be long before college students are hurriedly finishing their term papers and chugging quad-shots of espresso during their late-night study sessions.
Learned students have wandered the hallowed halls of universities throughout the world for centuries. The oldest operating university was established way back in 859 CE in Fez, Morocco. This certainly was long before the establishment of the first American university (and, of course, the United States in general). Europe also boasts numerous universities that are more than 500 years old.
As expected, higher education institutions in the U.S. are quite a bit younger than their Old World counterparts. But several universities in the States now have at least a couple centuries under their belts.
The education search platform Erudera compiled a list of the oldest university or college in each state (plus Washington, D.C.). We’ve listed the results below.
The Oldest College in Each State
University
State
Year Founded
The University of Alabama
Alabama
1831
The University of Alaska Fairbanks
Alaska
1917
The University of Arizona
Arizona
1885
The University of the Ozarks
Arkansas
1834
Santa Clara University
California
1851
University of Denver
Colorado
1864
Yale University
Connecticut
1701
University of Delaware
Delaware
1743
Florida State University
Florida
1851
The University of Georgia
Georgia
1785
The University of Hawaii at Mānoa
Hawaii
1907
Brigham Young University-Idaho
Idaho
1888
McKendree University
Illinois
1828
Vincennes University
Indiana
1801
Loras College
Iowa
1839
Baker University
Kansas
1858
Transylvania University
Kentucky
1780
Centenary College of Louisiana
Louisiana
1825
Bowdoin College
Maine
1794
St. John's College
Maryland
1696
Harvard University
Massachusetts
1636
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
Michigan
1817
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
Minnesota
1851
Mississippi College in Clinton
Mississippi
1826
Saint Louis University
Missouri
1818
Rocky Mountain College
Montana
1878
Peru State College
Nebraska
1867
University of Nevada in Reno
Nevada
1874
Dartmouth College
New Hampshire
1769
Princeton University
New Jersey
1746
New Mexico State University
New Mexico
1888
Columbia University
New York
1754
Salem College
North Carolina
1772
The University of North Dakota
North Dakota
1883
Ohio University
Ohio
1804
Bacone College
Oklahoma
1880
Willamette University
Oregon
1842
University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania
1740
Brown University
Rhode Island
1764
The College of Charleston
South Carolina
1770
Augustana University
South Dakota
1860
Tusculum University
Tennessee
1794
Southwestern University
Texas
1840
University of Utah
Utah
1850
Castleton State College
Vermont
1787
College of William & Mary
Virginia
1693
The University of Washington
Washington
1861
West Liberty University
West Virginia
1837
Carroll University
Wisconsin
1846
The University of Wyoming
Wyoming
1886
Georgetown University
Washington, D.C.
1789
Seven of the eight Ivy League schools (all but Cornell) made the list. The country’s oldest higher education institution, Harvard University in Massachusetts, was founded 1636—that’s more than 100 years before the Declaration of Independence was even signed.
Virginia is home to the second oldest, the College of William & Mary. William & Mary holds the distinction of being the first U.S. college with a royal charter; its namesake royals (King William II and Queen Mary II of England) signed the charter to establish a “perpetual College of Divinity, Philosophy, Languages, and other good Arts and Sciences” in what was then the colony of Virginia in 1693.
And though a good number of schools on the above list are private, you’ll spot several public institutions as well. The oldest public university in the U.S. is the University of Georgia, which was founded in 1785.
The youngest of the oldest universities on the list is found in Alaska. The 49th state opened its first university—the University of Alaska Fairbanks—in 1917. The school was originally founded as the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines.
