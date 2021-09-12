The Oldest University in All 50 States

Late summer heralds the start of back-to-school season, meaning it won’t be long before college students are hurriedly finishing their term papers and chugging quad-shots of espresso during their late-night study sessions.

Learned students have wandered the hallowed halls of universities throughout the world for centuries. The oldest operating university was established way back in 859 CE in Fez, Morocco. This certainly was long before the establishment of the first American university (and, of course, the United States in general). Europe also boasts numerous universities that are more than 500 years old.

As expected, higher education institutions in the U.S. are quite a bit younger than their Old World counterparts. But several universities in the States now have at least a couple centuries under their belts.

The education search platform Erudera compiled a list of the oldest university or college in each state (plus Washington, D.C.). We’ve listed the results below.

The Oldest College in Each State

University State Year Founded The University of Alabama Alabama 1831 The University of Alaska Fairbanks Alaska 1917 The University of Arizona Arizona 1885 The University of the Ozarks Arkansas 1834 Santa Clara University California 1851 University of Denver Colorado 1864 Yale University Connecticut 1701 University of Delaware Delaware 1743 Florida State University Florida 1851 The University of Georgia Georgia 1785 The University of Hawaii at Mānoa Hawaii 1907 Brigham Young University-Idaho Idaho 1888 McKendree University Illinois 1828 Vincennes University Indiana 1801 Loras College Iowa 1839 Baker University Kansas 1858 Transylvania University Kentucky 1780 Centenary College of Louisiana Louisiana 1825 Bowdoin College Maine 1794 St. John's College Maryland 1696 Harvard University Massachusetts 1636 University of Michigan-Ann Arbor Michigan 1817 University of Minnesota Twin Cities Minnesota 1851 Mississippi College in Clinton Mississippi 1826 Saint Louis University Missouri 1818 Rocky Mountain College Montana 1878 Peru State College Nebraska 1867 University of Nevada in Reno Nevada 1874 Dartmouth College New Hampshire 1769 Princeton University New Jersey 1746 New Mexico State University New Mexico 1888 Columbia University New York 1754 Salem College North Carolina 1772 The University of North Dakota North Dakota 1883 Ohio University Ohio 1804 Bacone College Oklahoma 1880 Willamette University Oregon 1842 University of Pennsylvania Pennsylvania 1740 Brown University Rhode Island 1764 The College of Charleston South Carolina 1770 Augustana University South Dakota 1860 Tusculum University Tennessee 1794 Southwestern University Texas 1840 University of Utah Utah 1850 Castleton State College Vermont 1787 College of William & Mary Virginia 1693 The University of Washington Washington 1861 West Liberty University West Virginia 1837 Carroll University Wisconsin 1846 The University of Wyoming Wyoming 1886 Georgetown University Washington, D.C. 1789

Seven of the eight Ivy League schools (all but Cornell) made the list. The country’s oldest higher education institution, Harvard University in Massachusetts, was founded 1636—that’s more than 100 years before the Declaration of Independence was even signed.

Virginia is home to the second oldest, the College of William & Mary. William & Mary holds the distinction of being the first U.S. college with a royal charter; its namesake royals (King William II and Queen Mary II of England) signed the charter to establish a “perpetual College of Divinity, Philosophy, Languages, and other good Arts and Sciences” in what was then the colony of Virginia in 1693.

And though a good number of schools on the above list are private, you’ll spot several public institutions as well. The oldest public university in the U.S. is the University of Georgia, which was founded in 1785.

The youngest of the oldest universities on the list is found in Alaska. The 49th state opened its first university—the University of Alaska Fairbanks—in 1917. The school was originally founded as the Alaska Agricultural College and School of Mines.

