Olive Garden‘s Never Ending Pasta Bowl Is Back at Its Pre-Inflation Price

How much pasta can you actually eat in one sitting? Olive Garden is once again giving you the opportunity to answer that question in a budget-friendly way. The Never Ending Pasta Bowl has returned, and as Mashed reports, it’s staying at its 2022 price point: $13.99 for your favorite pasta and sauce, plus all-you-can-eat breadsticks and soup or salad. For an extra $4.99 you can top your pasta with meatballs, Italian sausage, or breaded chicken.

Your pasta choices include angel hair, fettuccine, rigatoni, and spaghetti. The sauce list features creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five-cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, and alfredo. (All but the meat sauce are vegetarian, and the traditional marinara is vegan.)

According to a countdown clock on Olive Garden’s website, the offer begins on August 26. Some reports claim that you can gain access starting August 19 by joining Olive Garden’s eClub or following the brand on social media. But Olive Garden’s own social media posts say they‘re kicking off the promotion early, and anyone can currently order a Never Ending Pasta Bowl with no strings attached. “No code or proof required,” the posts explain. “Just ask your server […] and enjoy the endless pasta-bilities.”

The pasta itself may be endless, but the possibilities aren’t exactly. Per Food & Wine, if you factor in the $4.99 toppings, you’re looking at 80 potential combinations. If you’re hoping to try them all, you’d better act fast—the deal will disappear after November 17.

While a limitless meal with limitless sides for under $20 is truly something to celebrate in 2024, it’s not as though the Never Ending Pasta Bowl hasn’t experienced its share of inflation over the years. When Olive Garden debuted it in 1995, it cost $6.95.

