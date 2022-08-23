Can You Spot the Patch of Floor Hidden Among All the Moving Boxes?
Even if you take pride in keeping your living space being spotless, it’s difficult to maintain that standard when you’re preparing to move. In the image below, boxes, furniture, pets, and other belongings clutter the room so thoroughly that you can’t even see the parquet floor—except for one small piece.
According to Luxury Flooring & Furnishings, the company that created the puzzle, only 5 percent of participants were able to spot that piece in under a minute. Can you? Once you’ve tried, scroll on to reveal the answer.
Spot the Piece of Parquet Flooring
Many people moan and groan about moving, and for good reason. Packing up all your precious (and heavy) worldly goods and unpacking them at another location is both physically and mentally taxing. But there are plenty of hacks that can help make the process more manageable.
A few huge IKEA shopping bags can solve the problem of how to pack items that don’t fit neatly in boxes; and using trash bags as garment bags will save you from having to remove all your hanging clothes from their hangers.
There are easily avoidable mistakes, too, like labeling only the top or one side of each box. That pretty much guarantees that you’ll spend extra time unstacking and spinning multiple boxes around in order to find the one that contains all your cutlery, shoes, or whatever else you need at the moment. Instead, go ahead and scrawl a label across every surface of every box while you still remember what you just put in them.
Eventually, you’ll be able to see more than just a small patch of the parquet floor in your new place. Uncover the one in the hidden object puzzle below.