Save Up to 40 Percent on These Sturdy Pet Steps That Are Great for Small Dogs
We all want the best for our furry four-legged friends when it comes to the food they eat, the toys they play with, or even the equipment they need. Whether your dog is on the smaller side or has joint pain from common health issues like osteoarthritis (which impacts about 20 percent of dogs in North America over a year old), a step stool can be a helpful tool. Now you can help your pet out with one of Amazon’s bestselling accessories for canines: these pet stairs that are currently on sale.
Through Amazon, you can now get a set of the standard PetSafe CozyUp folding steps for up to 40 percent off. They usually cost $63, but thanks to this discount, you can get them starting at $38, so you could save up to $25. There’s also a set of extra-large steps available on sale for $56, which is $40 off the usual retail price of $95.
Though these pet steps only weigh about five pounds, the standard steps can support up to 150 pounds, while the extra-large steps can hold up to 200 pounds. Because they’re made of plastic, they're easy to sanitize and clean should anything happen. However, you don’t need to worry about your pet’s paws slipping, as these mini stairs have carpeted treads on each level, so your pup is less likely to lose their balance as they trot up and down them.
This pet-friendly furniture has rails on it and the standard size measures in at 20 inches high and 24 inches long, while the extra-large set extends 25 inches high and 28 inches tall. But the best part is that no matter which size you choose, it'll fold flat, so it's easy to travel with and store when you don’t need it.
With more than 53,000 reviews and a 4.2-star rating, these steps are a great investment for any pet parent with an older canine or one that just needs a little extra support. One of the biggest draws for customers has been that the stairs help with any issues pets might have with high beds. “No more fears of my dog leaping from my bed and hurting herself, and no more crying at night from her wanting to get up on the bed,” one user wrote.
Additionally, many people like that the steps can be folded and put away. “The folding feature means I can store it under the bed [when it's] not in use or to keep [my Yorkie puppy] off the bed, when necessary,” one shopper wrote. If you have hardwood floors, some reviewers have found putting a bit of rug under the steps helps them for moving around when your furry companion uses them.
Head over to Amazon to get your set of PetSafe CozyUp folding pet steps before this discount ends.