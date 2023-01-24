Move Over, Oscar Mayer—Planters Is Looking for “Peanutters” to Drive Its NUTmobile
If you thought this town (i.e. the corporate brand landscape) wasn’t big enough for two vehicles whose names and shapes are meant to evoke an iconic food product, think again.
America’s highways play host now not only to Oscar Mayer’s Wienermobile, but also Planters’ NUTmobile. The 26-foot-long “peanut on wheels” ferries Mr. Peanut around the U.S., promoting the brand at various local events. And, as ClickOnDetroit reports, the company is currently on the hunt for three enthusiastic “Peanutters” to drive it.
Actually operating the NUTmobile is but one small part of a Peanutter’s role. They’re also expected to plan and execute events for Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile to attend across the country. This includes things like booking hotels, communicating with local media to publicize the events, managing the NUTmobile social media accounts, and even dressing in costume to entertain visitors. The gig, which kicks off in June 2023, is quite literally a full-time job: 40 hours a week over five days, with plenty of variation in your weekly schedule depending on what events are on the agenda (and where).
It’s a one-year assignment, after which you could score an interview for a more long-term job in Hormel’s food sales department. If you have a bachelor’s degree, a valid driver’s license, and a hankering to cruise around in a giant peanut (and sometimes dress up as one), you can apply here by Tuesday, February 14. In addition to a résumé and cover letter, you’ll also have to upload a “short video describing why you would make the perfect Peanutter.” Now’s your chance to turn your peanut butter obsession into a career.
[h/t ClickOnDetroit]