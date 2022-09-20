5 Organizations Helping Victims of Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico
Most of Puerto Rico lost access to electricity and clean water over the weekend as Hurricane Fiona tore through the island, which continues to experience devastating flooding in the storm’s wake.
As the Associated Press points out, the situation is compounded by the fact that many residents are still dealing with the aftereffects of Hurricane Maria in 2017. If you’re looking to offer aid from afar, here are five organizations that could use it.
1. Taller Salud
The feminist organization Taller Salud has been improving women’s healthcare access in Puerto Rico for more than 40 years. Right now, it’s collecting high-priority items like solar lanterns, water filters, and diapers, as well as a number of pantry staples that will go to two community kitchens its members are setting up. See the full list and shipping address here. You can also donate money directly via PayPal here.
2. Casa Pueblo
One of the primary goals of Casa Pueblo, an environmental protection non-profit based in the town of Adjuntas, is to implement solar panels across Puerto Rico. Its own solar-powered headquarters became a crucial electricity haven for locals after Hurricane Maria—and it also helped demonstrate solar panels’ capacity to withstand hurricanes. Casa Pueblo is currently distributing solar lamps in the community, and it will continue advocating for solar energy as a way to improve the island’s ability to weather future storms. You can donate to the organization here.
3. Brigada Solidaria del Oeste
Brigada Solidaria del Oeste is a mutual aid organization that was created after Hurricane Maria in order to deliver whatever on-the-ground aid might be needed in an emergency, from clearing debris to distributing water filters. Its members are focusing on similar services for victims of Hurricane Fiona. Find out what items they’re asking for and how to make a monetary donation here.
4. PRxPR
PRxPR is another organization founded after Hurricane Maria, this one primarily by Puerto Rican expats who live in the U.S. They collaborate with local organizations in Puerto Rico to identify each community’s needs, from food security to renewable energy. Their disaster relief fund has no overhead costs, so every penny you give will benefit the people it’s intended to help. You can donate here.
5. Puerto Rican Civic Club
The Puerto Rican Civic Club of San Jose, California, sent aid to the island after Hurricane Maria, and it’s mobilizing again to provide relief during this disaster. The organization’s website has a list of batteries, generators, and other specific products you can buy on Amazon and ship directly to the club’s liaisons in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. More details about donating items and money can be found on the here.