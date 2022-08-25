Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Are the Fall Food Nobody Asked For
Fall is the time for curling up with a cup of something warm and comforting. The pumpkin spice latte is the official beverage of the season, and a bowl of hot noodle soup is an excellent choice if you're looking for something more substantial. If you can't choose between sweet and savory, you don't have to. As Yahoo! Reports, Nissin is bringing back its pumpkin spice Cup Noodles for autumn 2022.
The seasonal product from Nissin is part of a long-running trend of sticking pumpkin spice flavoring where it arguably doesn't belong. The brand debuted the limited-edition variety in September 2021, and it was apparently popular enough to warrant a comeback.
According to the brand, the noodle soup uses "special pumpkin seasoning" to achieve its sweet-and-savory flavor combination. Brave taste-testers who reviewed the concoction on YouTube were baffled—and a little nauseated. Jason Mazurek said, "It's really creamy[...] It starts to make your stomach turn a little bit." The YouTubers behind the channel 5 Minute Eats described it as "a warm dessert."
The uncharacteristic sweetness isn't an accident. Nissin is leaning hard into the soup's potential as a dessert, even going so far as suggesting it be consumed with a dollop of whipped cream.
No matter how you decide to top your Cup Noodles, you can find the pumpkin spice flavor through Walmart this October. And if you like your novelty noodle soup to be on the savory side, we recommend eating it with a side of pumpkin spice SPAM, too.
[h/t Yahoo!]