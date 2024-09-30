Can You Put the Movies in These Popular Film Franchises in the Correct Order?

If Hollywood can do anything reliably well, it’s sticking to a winning formula. Films that resonate with audiences thanks to their immersive fictional worlds tend to get sequels, prequels, remakes, and spin-offs. But even die-hard fans of film franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, or Harry Potter may have trouble keeping track of each successive installment, especially when a numerical sequel title is absent.

See if you can put successful film franchise entries in the correct order of release in the quiz below.

Film franchises may seem like a relatively modern convention, but they’ve been around almost as long as cinema itself. Series like The Lone Wolf, about a reformed thief and his young sidekick, were offering up entries dating back to 1917; the comic team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello were in theaters regularly; Godzilla and the James Bond films have been running in perpetuity since the middle of the 20th century.

And while you may think The Fast and the Furious or Mission: Impossible series push the audience’s patience with endless sequels, they pale in comparison to Zatoichi. The Japanese franchise about a blind swordsman includes 26 films starring the same actor (Shintaro Katsu) in the title role. Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel: You’ve got a long way to go.

Take More Quizzes: