Can You Put the Movies in These Popular Film Franchises in the Correct Order?
Break out the popcorn and see how well you know your film franchises.
If Hollywood can do anything reliably well, it’s sticking to a winning formula. Films that resonate with audiences thanks to their immersive fictional worlds tend to get sequels, prequels, remakes, and spin-offs. But even die-hard fans of film franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, or Harry Potter may have trouble keeping track of each successive installment, especially when a numerical sequel title is absent.
See if you can put successful film franchise entries in the correct order of release in the quiz below.
Film franchises may seem like a relatively modern convention, but they’ve been around almost as long as cinema itself. Series like The Lone Wolf, about a reformed thief and his young sidekick, were offering up entries dating back to 1917; the comic team of Bud Abbott and Lou Costello were in theaters regularly; Godzilla and the James Bond films have been running in perpetuity since the middle of the 20th century.
And while you may think The Fast and the Furious or Mission: Impossible series push the audience’s patience with endless sequels, they pale in comparison to Zatoichi. The Japanese franchise about a blind swordsman includes 26 films starring the same actor (Shintaro Katsu) in the title role. Tom Cruise and Vin Diesel: You’ve got a long way to go.
