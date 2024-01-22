Sylvester Stallone and Winnie the Pooh Lead the Razzie Nominations for Terrible Movies
In Hollywood, 2023 was a great year for awful shlock.
By Jake Rossen
For more than 40 years, the Golden Raspberry Awards—better known as the Razzie Awards—have offered recognition to films that would otherwise be ignored by the Oscars. And for good reason: The Razzies celebrate the worst films Hollywood has to offer in any given year.
Nominees for the 2024 Razzies ceremony were announced on Monday—just one day before this year’s Oscar nominations are announced—and are heavy on sequels and public domain exploitation. The potential “winners” at this year’s Razzies Awards ceremony, which will take place on March 9, include:
Worst Picture
The Exorcist: Believer
The latest movie in The Exorcist franchise went back to its roots and featured Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Chris MacNeil from the 1973 original. The first of a planned trilogy, it met with a cool reception and just $65 million in domestic grosses. Director David Gordon Green won’t be returning for a sequel.
Expend4bles
Sylvester Stallone’s franchise about aging mercenaries landed with a thud in the fall. Co-star Dolph Lundgren told Screen Rant that “it didn’t really have a good script” and that “Stallone wasn’t involved like he usually is.”
Meg 2: The Trench
The Jason Statham-starring movie about a ravenous megalodon netted a 27 percent rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer and marks Statham’s second nomination for the year: He also co-starred in Expend4bles.
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The DC/Warner Bros. sequel was caught in the swirl of superhero movie fatigue, making just $57 million domestically. Star Zachary Levi blamed a lack of proper marketing toward families and called it a “good darn movie.”
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
The character’s entry into the public domain facilitated this ultra-low-budget slasher film, with Pooh and Piglet on a murderous rampage. The film also netted four other Razzie nominations, including Worst Director (Rhys Frake-Waterfield), Worst Screenplay, Worst Screen Couple, and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel.
Worst Actor
Russell Crowe (The Pope’s Exorcist)
Vin Diesel (Fast X)
Chris Evans (Ghosted)
Jason Statham (Meg 2: The Trench)
Jon Voight (Mercy)
Worst Actress
Ana de Armas (Ghosted)
Megan Fox (Johnny and Clyde)
Salma Hayek (Magic Mike’s Last Dance)
Jennifer Lopez (The Mother)
Helen Mirren (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
Worst Supporting Actress
Kim Cattrall (About My Father)
Megan Fox (Expend4bles)
Bai Ling (Johnny & Clyde)
Lucy Liu (Shazam! Fury of the Gods)
Mary Stuart Masterson (Five Nights at Freddy's)
Worst Supporting Actor
Michael Douglas (Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania)
Mel Gibson (Confidential Informant)
Bill Murray (Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania)
Franco Nero (The Pope's Exorcist)
Sylvester Stallone (Expend4ables)
Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
You can find a full list of nominees here.
While the Razzies are a somewhat ignoble honor, some performers have been willing to accept their prize in person. Halle Berry celebrated her Worst Actress win for 2004’s Catwoman, while Sandra Bullock took her win for 2009’s All About Steve in stride. The next day, she won a Best Actress Oscar for The Blind Side.