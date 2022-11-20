These Roborock Robot Vacuums Are Sleek and Powerful—and They’re on Sale for Black Friday
Let’s be real: Vacuuming your floors can be a real bummer, especially when you already have so many other things to do around the house. Wouldn’t it be great if there was a way to have your floors cleaned while you focus on other pressing matters?
Enter Roborock, the company that promises: “We make vacuums that suck, but don’t suck.” Over the course of nearly a decade, Roborock has become globally known for its innovative line of robot vacuums that are both powerful and smart enough to tackle the toughest jobs, freeing you up to do other things—like finally finishing that book you’ve been reading for months.
Best of all? For Black Friday, many of Roborock’s top-rated robot vacuums—including the company’s flagship models, the S7 MaxV robot vacuum and S7 MaxV+ robot vacuum—are on sale on Amazon, with savings up to nearly 40 percent. To learn more about each device (and discover more of Roborock’s offerings), read on below.
Roborock S7 MaxV Series
On sale for $640 (normally $860) on Amazon, the Roborock S7 MaxV robot vacuum and sonic mop is a smart home floorcare cleaner that can offer up to 180 minutes of runtime per charge. As part of the S7 MaxV Series, which launched in 2022, it can make short work of cleaning up just about any mess—be it dirt, grime, or pet hair—that might be hiding on your household surfaces, including hardwood floors and carpets, as it delivers an impressive 5100 Pascal (Pa) of suction power (more than double the 2000Pa it would take to lift an AA battery off the floor).
This superior suction power is an innovation over the brand’s S7 Series (which includes the S7 and S7+, which were the world’s first robot vacuums to also offer sonic mopping). The S7 MaxV doubles as a sonic mop, too, and scrubs for up to 3000 cycles per minute, so it can easily clear away any spills or set-in stains on your kitchen and bathroom tiles. Once it runs out of battery power, the device automatically navigates its way back to its charging dock.
The robot vacuum also features precision LiDAR navigation and a built-in camera, which uses 3D structured light sensors to map your household and avoid any obstacles—such as coffee tables, couches, and stairs—while it’s cleaning. Plus, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Siri Shortcuts, so you can control it with just your voice. By utilizing the brand’s custom app, you can schedule cleaning sessions and create virtual “no-go” and “no-mop” zones, so that the S7 MaxV doesn’t wander into an area of your home where it shouldn’t be. The vacuum even taps its sophisticated, built-in camera system for real-time video calls through its mobile app, so you can see what it’s cleaning and talk to any person (or pet) in the room while it’s doing its thing. Now that’s futuristic!
Looking for something even more dynamic that also comes with its own dustbin? The Roborock S7 MaxV+ robot vacuum and sonic mop—which is on sale for $870 on Amazon (about $290 off the usual $1160 retail price)—is similar to the S7 MaxV in that it’s compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, offers the brand’s Precision LiDAR navigation system (so it can map your home), delivers a runtime of up to 180 minutes, and offers the same powerful suction as the S7. But the S7 MaxV+ also comes with a self-emptying bin, so whenever it’s docked to recharge, it automatically releases its dusty contents into the device’s hygienic bin, which can hold dust and debris for up to 120 days before it needs to be emptied.
Meanwhile, the robot vacuum’s multi-stage filtration system is designed to capture up to 99.99 percent of small particles, leaving your home even cleaner. The mop delivers up to 3000 cycles per minute, so your floors are getting a high-pressure scrub. Using the Roborock or MI Home app, you can set “no-go” and “no-mop” zones, as well as create invisible walls so your vacuum stays within select areas.
If you’re looking for the crème de la crème of robot vacuum cleaners and mops, then the Roborock S7 MaxV+ is an excellent investment—as evidenced by its 4.5-star out of 5-star rating from Amazon shoppers.
Roborock Q5 Series
If you’re searching for a high-quality robot vacuum that’s also budget-friendly, the Q5 robot vacuum has gained an incredible 4.6-star rating from shoppers, many of whom rave that it’s a fantastic entry-level pick. It’s 30 percent off on Amazon right now, so you can get it for $300 (versus its $430 retail price).
Just like the elite S7 Series, the Q5 features smart navigation and precision mapping with PreciSense LiDAR, so you’ll get accurate maps of your home and get to use 3D mapping via the Roborock app to manage your device’s cleaning journey, set “no-go” and “no-mop” zones, and establish cleaning schedules.
The Q5’s long running time of up to three hours makes it great for cleaning larger areas—up to a whopping 3230 square feet of space—off a single charge. For even more convenience, consider pairing it with Alexa, Google Home, or Siri Shortcuts, and use voice control to commence another cleaning cycle from the device. The Q5 is also compatible with the brand’s Auto Empty Dock Pure ($280 on Amazon), which automatically collects dust and can hold it for up to seven weeks (though you’ll need to purchase that separately).
If you want something with even more panache, the popular Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum is a worthy contender. Thanks to Roborock’s stellar Black Friday deal, you can get the device for just $480, which is 31 percent off its $700 list price, saving you $220. It shares a lot of similarities with the Q5—including high-powered suction, a 180-minute runtime, voice assistant compatibility, and precision mapping (for up to four levels). You can also establish 10 “no-go” zones and 10 invisible walls per level within your home.
The Q5+ also comes with the brand’s self-emptying dock (saving you the $280 you’d need to purchase it separately). Once the vacuum is done cleaning and returns to the dock, it will automatically empty its contents into a 2.5-liter dust bag, which you’ll only have to empty manually about every other month. Using the app, you can also customize the way the vacuum empties, making it specific to your individual cleaning habits and preferences.
Final Take
If you’re planning on gifting someone special with a robot vacuum (or just want one for yourself), Roborock’s industry-leading robot vacuums are smart, powerful, and affordable options. To keep your home extra tidy and clean, the Roborock S7 MaxV+ and Roborock Q5+ offer some of the most desirable features and will give you more bang for your buck.
To see Roborock's full lineup of innovative vacuums and accessories, click here.