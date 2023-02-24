Spotify’s New AI DJ Thinks It Knows Which Songs You’ll Love
Spotify has already replaced radio, CDs, and MP3s for many music listeners. For their next venture, the streaming service is looking to compete with human DJs using AI.
DJ is branded as a step beyond Spotify’s regular radio. Unlike the algorithms they already use to build personalized playlists for users, this feature is meant to emulate the unpredictability and personality of a real disc jockey.
“It will sort through the latest music and look back at some of your old favorites—maybe even resurfacing that song you haven’t listened to for years,” a news release from Spotify reads. “It will then review what you might enjoy and deliver a stream of songs picked just for you.”
In addition to playing curated music, Spotify DJ provides AI-powered commentary in between songs. If you’re skeptical of the idea of a robot sharing tidbits about your favorite artists, Spotify encourages you to give it a shot. They call their AI DJ—which is modeled on the voice of real-life Spotify morning show host Xavier “X” Jernigan—“stunningly realistic.”
Spotify DJ is still in beta testing, but Spotify Premium users in the U.S. and Canada can try it for themselves now. Just go to the Music Feed in your mobile app and tap “Play” on the DJ card. The AI will start playing music and commentary based on your tastes—and unlike some human DJs, this one will listen to and adjust to your feedback (like a tap of the like button, in this case.)