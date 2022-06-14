The 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Finale Runtime Has Been Revealed—and It’s a Long One
There have been a lot of unconfirmed reports floating around about the length of the final episodes of Stranger Things season 4. Some rumors pointed to a finale that would clock in at upwards of 3 hours long, while others came in with a slightly more conservative two and a half hours. Thankfully, we finally got some clarification on the whole thing to put those theories to rest.
According to a tweet from the Stranger Things writers' room, the finale will run a hefty two hours and 19 minutes. That's a touch shorter than what some reports claimed, but it's still far longer than the other episodes from this season, which mostly to right around the 75-minute mark. It's also longer than season 3's finale, "The Battle of Starcourt," which clocked in at around 80 minutes.
Stranger Things: Episode Guide
The first seven episodes of Stranger Things's fourth season were released on May 27 and the final two episodes of the season will arrive on Friday, July 1. Here's what we know about them so far.
- Stranger Things season 4, episode 8 is titled “Chapter Eight: Papa” and runs one hour and 25 minutes
- Stranger Things season 4, episode 9 is titled “Chapter Nine: The Piggyback” and runs two hours and 19 minutes
After that, we’ll be back in limbo as we wait for the fifth and final season. To help pass the time, you can read up on these facts about the hit Netflix series, or reconsider these wild fan theories.