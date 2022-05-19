Viewer Beware: A New 'Stranger Things' Monopoly Game Spoils the Upcoming Fourth Season
If you’re anxiously awaiting the fourth season of Stranger Things, it might be a good idea to avoid game night for a while.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season of the flagship Netflix series has had some key plot points leak via a new tie-in game from Hasbro's Monopoly. The product, which reworks the classic Monopoly iconography to feature the characters and situations from eerie Hawkins, Indiana, has had playing cards reproduced online that spoil forthcoming episodes. (And no, you won’t find those details here.)
Per THR, brothers and series co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer are said to be livid over the leak. Owing to the vast amount of licensed merchandise connected to the show, it appears the Monopoly game wasn’t properly vetted or flagged as a potential spoiler.
Since its premiere in 2016, Stranger Things—a homage to 1980s Steven Spielberg fantasies—has been among the most-viewed series on Netflix. It garnered roughly 64 million views for season 3 during its first four weeks of release in 2019.
The fourth season of Stranger Things has been split into two parts, with the first streaming May 27 and the second arriving July 1. The fifth season is expected to be its last.
