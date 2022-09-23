Need New Cookware? You Can Save Up to 50 Percent on Top Brands Like KitchenAid and Le Creuset at Sur la Table
Looking forward to the holiday season and all the feasts you have planned? The right cookware can make a huge difference, and from now through Monday, September 26, you can grab everything you need—plus a few extras along the way—over at Sur la Table, where the retailer is hosting a massive sale in honor of its 50th anniversary.
During this limited-time event, you can save up to 50 percent on top picks like this Breville smart oven air fryer (on sale for $280) and the Le Creuset Signature 5.25-Quart round Dutch oven (marked down to $250), plus enjoy sizable discounts from other leading brands, including KitchenAid, Dash, Staub, and others.
The Sur la Table Anniversary sale is also a good opportunity to scoop up deals from the retailer’s house brand. Already budget-friendly, these bakeware pieces and accessories are marked down even more, so you can some high-quality stuff for your kitchen without running up a huge bill. Take for instance these 4.5-star-rated striped towels, which are about $5 off their usual price and available for under $20. If you appreciate a good print, you might prefer this set of three towels that are available for a mere $10 and come decorated in cute kitty, dog, and chicken designs.
You can also get certain Sur la Table-brand utensils (like this $13 silicone fork) as part of a buy-two-get-one-free deal. If you or a loved one are missing certain meal-prep essentials—like a whisk, a sauté spoon, or what have you—as part of your kitchen collection, now would be the time to stock up.
Whether you’re plotting out holiday potlucks or getting a jumpstart on gift shopping, the Sur la Table Anniversary sale couldn’t have come at a better time. Check it out today and take the weekend to track down all your fave finds from this event—just remember to do it before it ends on Monday.