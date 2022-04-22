Hoping to Use Your Tax Refund to Plan a Much-Needed Vacation? There’s a Calculator That'll Tell You Where to Go
Every year, the tedium of filling out your taxes (hopefully on time) carries with it the promise of a reward more substantial than just the satisfaction of doing your civic duty. We’re talking, of course, about tax refunds. While some people use these government-given bucks to splurge on massive LEGO sets or similarly expensive novelty items, others prefer to spend the money on a vacation.
Where you go depends on your own personal tastes and the size of your refund—and travel agency Kayak has created a handy calculator to help you plan the perfect getaway. As Travel + Leisure reports, the calculator is a spin-off of Kayak’s classic online trip planner. You choose the city (or even the airport) you’re leaving from, exact dates or a general date range, and a target region—it can be as specific as a single city or as open-ended as “anywhere.” For a middle ground, you can always just enter a continent. Add in your tax refund, and Kayak will pinpoint locations for you to check out.
In addition to showing flight options—and price trends for them—the tool also includes information about the destination itself: what it’s known for, top reasons to visit, must-see spots, and more. Military buffs, for example, might enjoy a holiday in Halifax, Nova Scotia, as Citadel Hill has a storied past as a key British stronghold dating back to the mid-18th century. Their pub-loving buddies may want to accompany them: According to Kayak, “Halifax is home to a thriving brew culture,” and “you have to spend at least one afternoon or evening in a pub.”
If a tropical beach, a foodie-friendly metropolis, or some other type of vacation is more your speed, feel free to funnel your tax refund into that instead. You can explore Kayak’s calculator for yourself here.
[h/t Travel + Leisure]