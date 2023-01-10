‘Titanic’ Is Headed Back to Theaters for Its 25th Anniversary—In 3D
This February, we’ll get to find out just how many Titanic fanatics will truly never let go.
James Cameron’s 1997 blockbuster is returning to theaters for its 25th anniversary—and this time, it’ll be in 3D. It’s actually not the first time viewers have gotten the chance to re-experience Jack and Rose’s tragic love story in tri-dimensional glory; there was a theater re-release back in 2012, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship’s first and final voyage in 1912. That version, as Cameron said at the time, had been “digitally re-mastered at 4K and painstakingly converted to 3D.”
But this latest re-release boasts an update that goes beyond 3D and 4K: high frame rate. Basically, most movies are projected at 24 frames per second; with HFR, each second of film simply contains more frames (often 48). It’s Cameron’s new favorite way to make his 3D movies feel smoother and more immersive, though he’s pretty particular about when and where the technology is deployed. In Avatar: The Way of Water, HFR is only used for underwater scenes, as well as “some of the flying scenes and some of the broad vistas,” Cameron told Yahoo UK.
So it seems fair to assume that the director and his collaborators at his production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, will have used HFR similarly in Titanic—which, of course, also features a lot of water and some fast-paced action.
Titanic will return to the silver screen on Friday, February 10, 2023. Other key details—like where you can see it and how long it will stay in theaters—have yet to be announced, but it is listed (without showtimes) on Regal Cinemas’ and AMC’s websites.