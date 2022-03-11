11 Top-Rated Stand Mixers That Are Cheaper Than a KitchenAid
Whether you want to keep up with your pandemic bread-making hobby, are assembling your wedding registry, or are simply watching way too much of The Great British Bake Off and wondering how hard it could really be to make a sponge anyway, you’re going to want an electric stand mixer as part of your kitchen arsenal. It’s almost like having an extra pair of hands to mix up thick cake batters, stiff doughs, fluffy whipped creams, and even chunky guacamoles.
The standard bearer in this category has long been the KitchenAid, but a brand-new version of one of those beauties will usually run you upwards of $430, and sometimes closer to $530 (and that doesn’t even factor in the attachments you'll need to make the perfect penne, uniform cucumber chips, or long, spiralized noodles). KitchenAid stand mixers are fantastic, but if that price tag makes your stomach flip, there’s no need to despair: We’ve found 11 top-rated stand mixers that can hold their own without breaking the bank.
1. Delish by Dash Stand Mixer; From $43
This precious little model is a workhorse in terms of both its size (it's only 10.5 inches tall and weighs less than five pounds) and its 3.5-quart bowl, which is significantly smaller than the average KitchenAid—making it a great option for small apartments with minimal kitchen counter space. That also means the beaters and dough hooks are smaller, so they'll be easier to store. The plastic body might make some feel it won't stand the test of time, but as the most inexpensive dupe on our list, you're making a far more affordable investment at the start than you would with a pricier alternative. A unique and handy feature is the slide, which moves the stainless-steel bowl from side to side. It also offers up to five speeds and comes in five colors, including basic black, retro diner red, and a Fiestaware orange.
2. Cusimax Stand Mixer; From $70
Like the KitchenAid, this futuristic-looking model comes with a balloon wire whisk, dough hook, and a flat beater, and is available in a variety of lovely colors like powdery blue, buttery yellow, and steel-wrapped silver. Unlike even the biggest KitchenAid, the Professional 600 series, Cusimax’s bowl is immense at 6.5 quarts. To tilt up the head of the mixer, just push a button on the side of the base. A splash guard with a convenient pouring port helps keep everything tidy. There are six speed settings to choose from and a pulse function, which recreates the functionality of a food processor or blender.
3. Frigidaire Retro Stand Mixer; From $80
This retro-inspired stand mixer comes in eight eye-catching colors and can add some nostalgic charm to your kitchen. At a glance, it feels plucked from the 1950s, but it boasts some impressive features that make it clear this appliance is firmly from the modern era. You’ll get a 4-quart stainless steel bowl, splash guard, dough hook, whisk, and flat beater, plus it’s equipped with a 300-watt motor. You can toggle from up to eight different speeds to find the one that’s perfect as you whip up your next scrumptious dessert.
4. OSTBA Stand Mixer; From $80
If you’re looking for a professional-grade stand mixer that won’t cost an arm and a leg, consider the OSTBA stand mixer. Made with a 550-watt pure copper motor, it can knead dough with ease, cream butter, and function as the extra set of hands you always wished you had in the kitchen before. It comes with a 5.5-quart stainless steel bowl and offers an eight-speed functionality, and runs at a low noise level of just 72 decibels, which many reviewers say makes it nice to operate compared to many alternatives on the market.
5. Sunbeam Stand Mixer; From $91
This adorable little stand mixer from Sunbeam won’t take up your entire counter—or your budget, for that matter. Equipped with a 350-watt motor, this model offers 12 speed settings and comes with a 2-quart and 4-quart glass mixing bowl, respectively. One of the biggest reasons to give this one a try is that it also has a soft-start function, meaning it slowly accelerates with use. You’re less likely to splatter the contents of your bowl all over the kitchen with this nifty component factored in, and that’s part of the reason many Amazon reviewers claim it’s great for mixing cakes and gradually adding eggs and other ingredients into the mix.
6. Amazon Basics Stand Mixer; $91
Seems like Amazon has an in-house version of almost everything these days, especially if the product is trendy in any way. For shoppers who want to keep up with the TikTok Joneses but find themselves lacking the funds to do so, Amazon Basics products can be perfect. This lightweight countertop appliance lives up to its moniker in that it only comes in black, has a lower wattage (350 watts) than many of the others featured in this list, and doesn’t come with any extra attachments for making pasta or ice cream. While this item is technically unavailable for direct purchase at this moment, you can still reserve it on layaway, according to Amazon.
7. HOWORK Stand Mixer; From $102
Some stand-mixer alternatives to KitchenAid’s fleet are compact and don’t take up much space, and that’s a major part of their appeal. This one from HOWORK swings in the opposite direction, but if it’s power you’re after, this 660-watt model shouldn’t disappoint. You can get it in the same apple-red hue as an iconic KitchenAid, but if that’s not enough to sway you, consider that it also comes with a 8.45-quart stainless steel bowl, so if you’re trying to prep in vast quantities, this is a good investment. It also comes with a two-year warranty from the company, in case you run into any problems along the way.
8. Hamilton Beach Stand Mixer; From $100
This 300-watt, seven-speed model checks many of the same boxes as a KitchenAid. It has planetary movement action with a single-beater design and a tilting head. It has a splash guard with a chute that sits atop the 4-quart bowl and comes with the same three types of beaters (whisk, paddle, and hook), too. A unique element to this retro-styled mixer is the handle on top; it makes it easier to pick up and move around than many of the other choices featured here, which is something to consider if you're planning to pack it away after each use instead of leaving on the counter full-time. The color selection is fairly safe and vanilla — just silver, black, blue, and red.
9. Aucma Stand Mixer; From $119
With its 6.5-quart stainless-steel bowl and 15.24-inch height, this Aucma model is the big boy of the mixer-only bunch, so if you’re regularly baking for big parties or Saturday morning soccer games, this could be the right appliance for you. (There’s an even bigger Aucma option with a 7.4-quart vessel.) This appliance is powered by a 660-watt motor and offers up to six speeds with a pulse function. Another improvement over the KitchenAid? The bowl has two handles. It's sold with the dough hook, whisk, and a flat beater, and comes in 10 colors including white, gray, royal blue, and millennial pink.
10. Cooklee 6-in-1 Stand Mixer; $153
Do you aspire to stuff your own sausage, stop buying fancy juices, make your own pasta, and whip up baked goods? If you answered yes to any of those goals and don’t already have separate devices to help you reach them, this multi-functional wonder could be a game-changer for you. It has the standard accessories—the trio of beaters, pouring shield, stainless-steel bowl (this one is high capacity at 8.5 quarts), but offers up to 10 speeds. The motor is powerful at 660 watts, and it offers a tilt-head design and non-slip feet on the bottom. But that's just the beginning, as this one also comes with a meat grinder, sausage maker, and pasta attachment with six discs, each of which makes a different type of pasta. You'll also get a slicer/shredder, cookie press, and a 1.5-liter glass juice blender to boot. The one downside? It doesn't have as many hues to choose from as some of the other selections here.
11. Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer; From $204
This 500-watt stand mixer from a reliable name in small kitchen appliances is the closest copycat to a KitchenAid thanks to the single-handled polished stainless-steel bowl (5.5 quarts), tilted neck, and splash guard with a pouring chute that allows for the easy addition of ingredients while the mixer is mid-churn. You'll also get three included accessories (chef’s whisk, dough hook, and flat paddle). As in the KitchenAid setup, the attachments click into the front of the mixer’s body. The similarities between the two seem to have ratcheted up the price, although it's still far cheaper than a KitchenAid. With 12 speeds, it has two more than any version of its expensive counterpart. This one is made of die-cast metal, so it should be fairly indestructible if used properly and maintained. You can even throw the bowl and some of the beaters in the dishwasher. Better still, it beats the brand on the warranty front, offering three years of coverage compared to KitchenAid's one. Standout shades include coral, minty green, coconut cream, and robin’s egg blue.
