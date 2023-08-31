Get Paid $600 to Eat Cake and Watch ‘The Great British Baking Show’
Do you have what it takes to *checks notes* eat delicious desserts?
If we’re being honest, the chances of you being hired as a judge on The Great British Baking Show are next to nil. But that’s not the only way to get paid to evaluate some of Britain’s classic culinary offerings.
Big House Experience, a boutique group housing rental service based in the UK, is looking for someone to sample a dozen different baked goods and share their opinions on each one. You’ll receive £100 (about $125) to cover the cost of the goods themselves, which you can either purchase ready-made or bake from scratch. (Though that decision might mostly depend on what you can and can’t find at your local bakery.) You’ll also get another £400 (a little over $500) after you’ve finished the gig.
The opportunity is meant to coincide with the upcoming release of a new season of The Great British Baking Show—or, in the UK, The Great British Bake Off. As of Thursday, August 31, it still doesn’t have an official release date, but reports suggest that the first episode may premiere on the UK’s Channel 4 as early as Tuesday, September 12. If the schedule for this season follows previous ones, U.S. viewers can expect each new episode (one per week) to hit Netflix within days of its UK debut, which is good, because watching the new season is a requirement of Big House Experience’s taste-testing job. Applicants can live anywhere, as long as they have access to both the show and the baked goods; they do, however, have to be at least 18 years old.
Another requirement is having “a sweet tooth and a love of baked goods.” But there are some savory offerings on the list, too, including sausage rolls and pork pies. Here are all twelve:
- Victoria sponge
- Scone
- Welsh cake
- Shortbread
- Pasty
- Crumpet
- Sticky toffee pudding
- Eccles cake
- Bakewell tart
- Chelsea bun
- Sausage roll
- Pork pie
The application asks you to explain why you should be picked for the job and what you love most about The Great British Baking Show. You can also share what your personal “favorite baked treat” is (and why), though that part is optional. Hopeful taste-testers have until Monday, September 25 to submit the form, and a winner will be chosen sometime in the week after that.