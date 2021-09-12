This Website Lets You View Animal Webcams From Over a Dozen Zoos

Nature lovers can now check in on their favorite zoo animals without leaving the comfort of home. Zoolife gives users access to webcams streaming from 13 different zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries across North America.

The website claims to be “the world’s first online zoo.” In addition to the convenience factor, Zoolife offers interactive features that make it possible to observe and appreciate animals in new ways. Visitors can zoom the webcam close enough to see a tiger’s whiskers, or move its position to explore a capybara’s habitat.

Because taking pictures and videos are an essential part of any zoo experience, the site lets users save clips and images from its livestreams. To recreate the social aspect, people can even chat and connect with fellow animal lovers in the community feed. There are also opportunities to tune in to behind-the-scenes chats with zookeepers.

Penguins, orangutans, otters, and brown bears are just some of the animals that are available to view online 24/7. To access webcams from each of Zoolife’s 13 partners—which includes the Toronto Zoo, the Lincoln Park Zoo, and Clearwater Marine Aquarium—users pay $10 a month or $60 a year for a subscription.

You’ll be donating to an important cause if you choose to sign up. According to Zoolife, 50 percent of every Zoolife pass goes to “animal care and saving wildlife, led by global accredited sanctuaries.” More specifically, the funds are divided based on each species’ watch time. They are distributed directly to caregivers or their organization to “provide quality nutrition, daily enrichment, and survival programs protecting or restoring the wild ecosystems of that species.” For more details about Zoolife memberships, view their plans here.

If you’re unsure of becoming a paying subscriber, you can also try out the service for free. Guest accounts have access to just three of the animal webcams, but they can watch them any time they like.

