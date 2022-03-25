This Security Camera Is Great for Outdoor Areas and Costs Just $36
Our homes are our sanctuaries, and we want to feel safe in them. Installing security cameras can be a good way to gain peace of mind. While the best security cameras often retail for hundreds of dollars, right now you can get one from Wyze that's great for indoor or outdoor use and only costs $36 on Amazon.
As a brand, Wyze is known for its affordability, and the Cam v3 will be kinder to your budget than other popular models (like the Google Nest Cam, which retails for $198). For starters, this weather-resistant model has an IP65 rating, which means it can get wet without being wrecked in the process, and it can operate through rainstorms if you have it set up outside. Once it gets dark, you'll still be able to clearly see what's happening within the cam's field of vision, as it offers built-in night vision in high-definition, 1080-pixel color. This model—which is compatible with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant—also provides motion and sound detection, and will send customizable alerts straight to your phone if something gets picked up.
If you want to have Wyze Cam v3 operate on a 24/7 basis, you can set it up to do so, but you'll need a 32-gigabyte (GB) microSD card; if you only plan to use it outdoors, you'll need to use a special power adapter, which costs $20. It's designed to work over a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network, which is something to keep in mind before you buy. Another perk is that this unit delivers two-way audio so you can respond in real-time if someone comes to your doorstep.
With more than 41,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, the Wyze Cam v3 is a value pick in the security cam market that many folks have tried and give a seal of approval. Several loved how easy it was to install. “Within [three] minutes, this tiny camera was up and running,” one shopper wrote. Others noted that it's an improvement over earlier versions. "Aside from the wider angle of view (more camera coverage), the night vision is insanely great in color. The fact that this can be used outdoors and can endure the elements makes it perfect," a customer wrote. The real-time, live video streaming it provides is another big selling point among reviewers.
Get the Wyze Cam v3 security camera for $36 on Amazon today.