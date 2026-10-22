Quiz: How Well Do You Know Halloween History?

Your personal Halloween history might revolve around the creative costumes you've worn and prized pieces of candy you've collected throughout the years, but the holiday’s actual history goes much deeper—and doesn't always have to do with tricks or treats.

Whether you're well-versed in Halloween pop culture or just happen to know a handful of the infamous events that fell on October 31 in years past, there's no shortage of strange lore on the Halloween timeline. How well do you really know the stories behind spooky season?

Were you able to answer all 12 questions correctly before the clock ran out? Some covered classic Halloween lore, while others, focusing on historical events that coincided with the holiday, might have thrown you off. Add in the pressure of the five-minute timer, and it starts to feel like your time is running out in more ways than one! Whether your knowledge of October 31 occurrences is hyperspecific or hauntingly hollow, send this quiz to your friends to trick-or-treat them to a challenge ahead of Halloween.

More Halloween Quizzes:

Haunting Moments in Halloween History

Some historical happenings from Halloween's past are fairly mundane—like Mount Rushmore being completed on October 31, 1941—but others are so freaky that they might make you wonder if dark magic was involved. From infamous radio scares to toxic fog far from the kind that comes from a machine, these harrowing Halloween moments prove that real history can be stranger than fiction.

A century ago, on a night when magic is supposed to be most alive, the world's most famous magician took his final bow. Harry Houdini passed away on Halloween 1926 after suffering from a ruptured appendix—a tragic loss that prompted generations of fans to hold annual séances to contact his spirit.

Just twelve years after Houdini's passing, another otherworldly occurrence marked Mischief Night in 1938. The mass hysteria was sparked by Orson Welles's radio adaptation of H.G. Wells's War of the Worlds. Structured as a series of breaking news bulletins, the realistic performance convinced hordes of impressionable listeners that Martians were actively invading New Jersey. Think emergency calls, getaway cars, and widespread public panic.

A decade later, Halloween brought a very real disaster to a tiny industrial town in Pennsylvania. Halloween weekend in 1948 was defined by death—and not the stylized kind that typically defines the holiday. From October 27 to October 31, a wall of yellow smog carrying hydrogen fluoride and sulfur dioxide rolled over Donora, where a weather inversion trapped the toxic gases in the valley below. When Halloween came to a close, so did the lives of 20 locals. The Donora Death Fog became immortalized as one of the worst environmental disasters in U.S. history—and one of the most horrifying Halloweens on record.

When it comes to Halloween history, there's a little something for everyone. Bookmark the Mental Floss quiz page for new daily challenges!

The countdown to Halloween is on, and we’re challenging our readers here at Mental Floss with our Trick or Trivia quiz giveaway. For 13 nights between October 19-31, we’re putting your knowledge of all things spooky to the test. Think you know Halloween? Take at least one quiz and enter to be in the running to win a $200 Barnes & Noble gift card.

More Halloween Reads: