Quiz: How Well Do You Know These Movies Turning 25 This Year?

Imagine this: it’s the year 2001. Whether you’re getting ready for high school, graduating from college, or celebrating another major life achievement, you’re likely also spending time at the movie theater. There were some excellent movies of the year, whether you wanted action or romance, but how well do you know them all? Check out our quiz and see just how many of these questions you can get right:

Did you get 10/10? Well done! You’re a certified movie genius, and you need to brag with your friends.

More Movie & TV Quizzes:

Highest-Grossing Movies of 2001

While there were many popular movies of that year, there were clear winners when it came to the global box office. Sure, Black Hawk Down is still beloved by many, but it didn’t make the Top 10 of the highest-grossing movies of 2001.

When you consider the year, the top movies globally won’t surprise you. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone took the top spot, with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring not too far behind it, grossing $974,755,371 and $883,726,270, respectively

What may surprise you is that two family movies ended up taking the next two spots. Monsters, Inc. and Shrek took the third and fourth spots, respectively. Monsters, Inc, which has gone on to spawn a sequel and a TV series, grossed $528,773,250. Meanwhile, Shrek, which will see a fifth movie release in 2027, grossed $487,853,320.

The full Top 10 list of the highest-grossing movies at the global box office in 2001 is:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring Monsters, Inc. Shrek Ocean’s Eleven Pearl Harbor The Mummy Returns Jurassic Park III Planet of the Apes Hannibal

2001 Film Debuts

2001 was a year that saw a number of actors make their movie debuts. Remember me mentioning Black Hawk Down? This was a huge movie for a number of actors, but it was Tom Hardy’s film debut!

Anne Hathaway also made her film debut in 2001, and you know you’ve watched it over and over again. The Princess Diaries is a firm favorite for many.

Dakota and Elle Fanning made their film debuts in Tomcats and I Am Sam, respectively, and we can’t overlook Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson breaking into movies with The Mummy Returns. Oh, and our former Superman made his debut in movies in 2001. Yes, Henry Cavill moved from TV to movies in Laguna.

There’s no doubt that 2001 was a big year for movies and for actors, but just how many do you remember? This could be a year to work through a rewatch.

Want to test your movie knowledge further? Check out the Mental Floss quiz page.

You May Also Like: