Quiz: Can You Identify These Disney Movies From Just 3 Words of Dialogue?

Naming the Disney movie by the opening or closing line is tricky, but doable. After all, many of these lines stand out. What about by just three words of dialogue, though? How well can you do with our latest Disney quiz?

How did you do? If you managed to get 10/10, you’re a Disney genius, and you deserve to shout that from the rooftop. Don’t worry if you didn’t get everything right, because this was a tough one. Why not share it with your friends to see how well they do?

More Disney Quizzes:

Most Memorable Disney Quotes

Some Disney quotes will always stand out from movies, and you'll be able to finish them quickly. Some of them are two or three words.

If I put “Just keep swimming” on the list, there is no doubt that you would have immediately figured out it was Finding Nemo. It became the one line everyone repeated, along with “Fish are friends, not food” and “Mine!”

“Pull the lever, Kronk,” or “Wrong lever!” also stand out thanks to Yzma’s delivery in The Emperor’s New Groove, and you can’t think of The Lion King without thinking of “Hakuna Matata.”

However, most of the quotes that become memorable are much longer than three lines. “To infinity and beyond” or “There’s a snake in my boot” quickly become memorable lines from the Toy Story franchise, and “Ohana means family. Family means nobody gets left behind or forgotten” is one of those lines from Lilo & Stitch that will always stand out.

Cinderella had some great ones, including “A dream is a wish your heart makes” and “Even miracles take a little time.”

Memorable lines stand out for a variety of reasons. They either connect directly to what the movie is all about, or they’re just said so often that they stand out. There’s also a humor to them, as when you think of Mulan, you’ll think of Mushu saying, “Dishonor on you! Dishonor on your cow!” and while “Just keep swimming” stands out, Dory’s quote of, “I shall call him Squishy and he shall be mine and he shall be my Squishy,” is easy to recall for its humor.

Disney quotes have become those lines that we’ve started using in day-to-day language. They’ve shaped who we have become, but they’re not always easy to cut down and remember from just three words.

