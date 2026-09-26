Quiz: Can You Name All 25 of These Classic Teen Movies Before Time’s Up?

There’s nothing quite like a fun teen movie. Whether it transports you to your teenage days, or it makes you grateful those awkward years are behind you, it’s always a nice break from reality to immerse yourself in a hilarious, endearing teen story. From ‘80s all-timers like The Breakfast Club to 2000s favorites such as Mean Girls, this quiz will put your movie knowledge to the test. And beware: they’re not all comedies! See how many titles you can name:

Were you able to get all 25 correct? If you did, we’re impressed—especially because the quiz includes a five-minute time limit. It’s easier to remember the answers when the pressure of a ticking clock isn’t on.

The teen drama (or teen comedy) genre arguably started back in the ‘50s, with films like Rebel Without a Cause depicting young adulthood. The ‘80s then revolutionized it, with John Hughes giving us beloved high school movies like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink, Weird Science, and other staples, bringing different teen archetypes to the forefront. Fast forward to 2026, and we’ve seen the rise of a different type of teen drama.

The Teen Genre Is Still Going Strong

While the teen genre has never really gone anywhere, it’s become more and more prominent in recent years with adaptations of popular romance novels. The Summer I Turned Pretty, for example, based on Jenny Han’s book trilogy, aired for three seasons on Prime Video from 2022 to 2025. Its final season grew 65% in viewership from its previous season, according to Amazon, and now a movie is in the works. With the help of social media apps like TikTok, it was impossible to escape the beachy love triangle series.

Prime Video continued the teen drama success with 2026’s Off Campus, an adaptation of the Off-Campus book series by Elle Kennedy. The show became the streamer’s third biggest debut, behind only The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout, both already-established franchises. The second season just wrapped filming and is expected to release sometime in 2027.

Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention Crave and HBO Max’s big hit, Heated Rivalry, which isn’t exactly a teen drama but falls into a similar wheelhouse. The romance series premiered on the Canadian channel in 2025 and was bought by HBO, eventually becoming HBO Max’s biggest non-animated acquisition ever. The second season is filming and is due out next year.

The numbers don’t lie. No matter the decade, people love some teen drama, comedy, and romance.

Keep testing your knowledge on movies and other topics with the Mental Floss quiz page.