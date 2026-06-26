Quiz: Only True Beatles Fans Know the Missing Word in These Famous Song Titles

If you know several Beatles' tunes, you probably already know their song titles, too. Many of these gems are cleverly laced into the lyrics. Whether it's a heartfelt ballad about giving someone all your love or a flighty song about escaping under the sea to an Octopus's Garden, the lyrics typically contain the title itself, sometimes more than once.

So, even if you're someone who memorizes lyrics but has trouble recalling song names, most Beatles hits give you everything you need while listening. You know the lyrics, you likely know the titles, but can you fill in the missing word? Hum your way to a top score and test your Beatles knowledge with this Sporcle quiz!

How many songs did you complete? Unique titles, like "Strawberry Fields Forever," and “Dear Prudence,” were probably easier to guess than more common phrases like "And I Love Her" or "She Loves You." No matter your score, share this quiz with friends to see how their Beatles knowledge stacks up, and try more Fab Four quizzes at Mental Floss!

THE BEATLES SONG NAMING PROCESS

Many of The Beatles' hits were penned by Paul McCartney and John Lennon, often credited as "Lennon-McCartney." George Harrison wrote 22 tracks, and Ringo Starr only wrote two. Several Beatles songs, including “Hey Jude,” “Martha My Dear,” and “Julia,” were inspired by real people with stories the Beatles felt must be written for the world to sing.

In 2021, McCartney told The New Yorker that "Eleanor Rigby" was inspired by an old woman he met in Liverpool during his youth.

"Growing up, I knew a lot of old ladies—partly through what was called Bob-a-Job Week, when Scouts did chores for a shilling. You’d get a shilling for cleaning out a shed or mowing a lawn. I wanted to write a song that would sum them up. Eleanor Rigby is based on an old lady I got on with very well. I don’t even know how I first met her, but I would go around to her house, and not just once or twice. I found out she lived on her own, so I would visit and just chat, which is sort of crazy if you think about me being some young Liverpool guy."

The same holds true for places. "Penny Lane" is not just an unforgettable song title; it's also a real street in Liverpool, the band's hometown. The people and sights described in the song were drawn directly from Penny Lane, adding authenticity to already catchy lyrics.

The Beatles wrote about real people, real places, real feelings, and real events from their lives, putting a storytelling spin on each. Sure, songwriters have been doing this for centuries, but the Beatles had a magical way of picking the listener up and placing them right inside the music. Suddenly, you're not just hearing about the sun coming out from behind a cloud, you're feeling its warmth. You're not just listening to Desmond walking through the marketplace, you're watching him build his home sweet home.

The Fab Four didn’t just write lyrics and titles; they brought you into a story, and in a way, invited you into theirs. That’s why their catalog endures decades after their breakup.

ARTISTIC DIFFERENCES

While many Beatles tunes and titles seem lighthearted, the process behind them was often anything but. The band had its differences. Some of McCartney's least favorite Beatles songs were written by Lennon, and vice versa. There were plenty of times they didn’t see eye to eye. Songs like Starr’s "Octopus’s Garden" literally came from a desire to escape the toxic energy in the studio during their final years.

After a decade spent creating some of the world’s most notable tracks, it was ultimately this creative drive that pulled them apart, sending each member in a different direction in 1970. Some chased solo careers, others deepened their spirituality, and one formed a band (on the run) of his own.

In 2026, McCartney and Starr remain the only two surviving members of the Fab Four. While we may not have The Beatles anymore, we will always have their music and the genius that shines from every lyric and every title.

More About The Beatles: