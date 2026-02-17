Quiz: How Fast Can You Name the Movie by Its Famous Plot Twist?

Twist endings are fascinating. There’s a very specific kind of silence that happens after a great twist, where you’re just left stunned. The best ones feel earned, like the story was always quietly building toward that final piece that recontextualizes everything. So, here’s a quiz to test out your knowledge of some of the biggest twists and turns in movie history.

Movies like Fight Club and The Prestige would still be pretty great without their big reveals. They’re sharp and well-written films on their own. But that big twist (or two) reframes everything.

And when you rewatch them, you start spotting tiny hints like a certain line of dialogue, or something in the background that’s a bit of an Easter egg.

More Movie Quizzes:

A Twist That Rewrites the Entire Movie

Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker in 'The Empire Strikes Back' (1980). | Lucasfilm/20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

The best movie twists don’t just surprise you—they also recontextualize and change the meaning of everything that you saw before. Did you know that back in 1960, Alfred Hitchcock was so protective of the twist in Psycho that he mandated a "no late admissions" policy?

Whether it’s the nauseating realization at the end of Oldboy or the iconic, but frequently misquoted revelation at the end of The Empire Strikes Back, these moments turn us into detectives on the second watch.

Take Gone Girl, for example. When the perspective shifts and you realize the disappearance isn’t what it seemed, the entire first half of the film feels different on a rewatch. Dialogue that sounded sincere now feels performative, and all those media coverage scenes can also feel different.

And in Se7en, the final act/twist/reveal doesn’t reframe the story as much as it reframes the theme. You spend the whole movie thinking it’s about catching a killer. In the end, it becomes about whether the main character can resist becoming part of the killer’s big plan. That last box scene changes the movie from a detective thriller into something far darker and more existential.

The Clues That Were There All Along

As for some really good movie twists, they almost always tell you the truth. Just differently, in more subtle ways.

Watch The Machinist again and pay attention to what people actually say to the main character. There are strange pauses, and people react in ways that don’t quite line up. The world feels slightly off, so the big reveal pretty much immediately makes sense if you paid attention.

Or take another look at The Usual Suspects. The final reveal feels like a magic trick, but the evidence is literally scattered throughout the movie in the form of names, details, and throwaway lines. Of course, you’re not going to notice a lot of these unless you pause the movie at several points and have a good think about it.

You May Also Like: