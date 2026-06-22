Quiz: Can You Name All 14 U.S. States that Border the Atlantic Ocean? Most People Miss At Least One

Some Americans plan their yearly vacations along the coast, dreaming of the day they check into a quaint New England Airbnb, a historic Charleston hotel, or an Art Deco studio in Miami before rushing out to the beach and sinking their toes into the Atlantic Ocean. Others are fortunate enough to wake up each morning just steps from the sea, soaking up coastal life from their oceanside residences.

Several U.S. states are so diverse that crossing from one into the next can feel like entering a totally different country. The same holds true for the coastal towns that line the Atlantic Ocean. Can you name all 14 U.S. states that border the Atlantic? Most people miss at least one of these coastal gems, so here's your chance to put your geography knowledge to the test!

&amp;amp;amp;lt;section data-block=&amp;amp;amp;#34;TypeRush&amp;amp;amp;#34;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;Name the 14 U.S. States that Border the Atlantic Ocean&amp;amp;amp;lt;/h2&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/li&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/ul&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/section&amp;amp;amp;gt;

How did you do? Were you able to name every state that borders the Atlantic Ocean, or did a few slip into the abyss? Challenge your family and friends to see how their scores stack up, and check out more fun and challenging geography quizzes at Mental Floss.

THE UNITED STATES OF ATLANTIC COASTLINE

DenisTangneyJr/GettyImages

Taking a trip to Portland, Maine, feels worlds apart from a getaway in Savannah, Georgia. Yet both are charming coastal towns with rich histories along the same ocean. In Portland, you’re immersed in New England’s renowned harbors, historic lighthouses, and seafood shacks serving lobster rolls that rarely disappoint. In Savannah, you’ll stroll beneath giant willow trees, explore believably haunted cemeteries, and experience Southern charm that lights up every eatery, house, and park.

Comparably, a few days in Newport, Rhode Island, surveying its Gilded Age mansions, picturesque downtown, wharves, and rugged shoreline, contrasts with a vibrant, energetic weekend at Art Basel in South Beach, Miami, Florida.

These differences give each Atlantic coastal state, and the towns that line the shore from Maine to Florida, a unique identity.

Despite their differences, these destinations share some similarities. All have a rich maritime history: ships have docked along the Atlantic Coast for centuries. Italian explorer Giovanni da Verrazzano, for example, landed near Cape Fear, North Carolina, in March 1524.

Some states along the Atlantic seaboard are perfect for surfing, jet skiing, or relaxing on yachts, while others are made for Sunday strolls along cobblestone streets with breathtaking views of the waves crashing along rocky portions of the coast.

Long story short, traveling to all 14 U.S. states along the Atlantic Ocean guarantees a distinct experience in each. If you want to embark on historic tours and savor delicious lobster and clam chowder, consider a trip to Boston, Massachusetts. If you’re seeking sunshine and total tranquility by the sea, Palm Beach, Florida, might be your spot. Thanks to the Atlantic’s vastness and the cultural diversity of the United States, the possibilities are truly endless.

BORDERING THE ATLANTIC

belterz/GettyImages

From north to south, the 14 Atlantic states are Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

Florida boasts the longest Atlantic shoreline, with an impressive 3,341 miles, and New Hampshire has the shortest, with just 131 total miles, according to the NOAA Office for Coastal Management.

Which will you explore next?

More Geography Quizzes: