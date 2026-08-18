100 Interesting Fun Facts You’ll Want to Share With Everyone You Know

The world is a fascinating place. We're walking around in bodies that breathe and pump blood. We live on a planet that grows food and is full of fresh water, all underneath a sun that warms us from far away. When we look up into the sky, we stare out into infinity.

We speak languages containing words that have evolved across millennia, and can pick up phones and talk to people across the world with the click of a few buttons.

Every part of existence is pretty interesting when you look at it that way, but some facts are simply more interesting than others. There's nothing like a truly great fact to remind you of how little you truly know, and of how marvelous and strange the world actually is.

Plus, fun facts are excellent ways of starting conversations and impressing your friends. Here are 100 especially intriguing facts, at least some of which are sure to awe, inspire, terrify, and entertain you and whomever you choose to share them with.

Entertainment Facts

Star Wars | Screen Archives/GettyImages

1. James Earl Jones wasn't credited for voicing Darth Vader in the original 1977 Star Wars movie because he felt his voice was just a "special effect," not an acting role.

2. The shower scene in Psycho used Hershey's chocolate syrup for blood.

3. Toy Story (1995) was the first feature-length film made entirely with computer imagery.

4. The word "mafia" is never spoken in The Godfather because of pushback from an Italian-American civic organization during production.

5. Sean Connery started losing his hair in his early 20s and wore a hairpiece in all the James Bond movies.

6. The same recycled scream sound effect, called the "Wilhelm Scream," was first used in 1951 and has appeared in hundreds of films, including many movies in the Star Wars and Lord of the Rings franchises.

7. Dorothy's slippers are silver in Frank L. Baum's original Wizard of Oz book. They were changed to red for the movie so they would look better in Technicolor.

8. Alfred Hitchcock never won a competitive Academy Award for Best Director.

9. Harrison Ford was finishing up a carpentry job for Francis Ford Coppola when he ran into Richard Dreyfuss, who asked him to read for a role in Star Wars.

10. The Beatles' last official concert tour concluded in 1966. They went on to record legendary albums like Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, but never went on tour again.

11. The Simpsons has predicted several real-world events decades before they occurred, including Walt Disney Co.'s acquisition of 20th Century Fox and Donald Trump's presidency.

12. Gene Kelly was ill and had a high fever when he filmed his iconic Singin' in the Rain title scene.

13. A Bug’s Life, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, and WALL-E were all conceptualized at one single Pixar lunch in 1994.

14. The first Western film broadcast in North Korea was Bend It Like Beckham.

15. Some of the dinosaur sounds in Jurassic Park are the sounds of tortoises mating.

16. The entire makeup budget for Dallas Buyers'Club was just $250—and the movie ended up winning an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

17. Blockbuster made $800 million in late fees in the year 2000.

18. In 1989, Steven Spielberg and Michael Crichton met to discuss a script that would later become the television series E.R. Instead, they wound up spending hours talking about Crichton's then-upcoming novel, which provided the source material for Jurassic Park.

19. International superstar Josephine Baker worked as a spy for the French Resistance during World War II.

20. Tobey Maguire's memorable lunch tray catch scene in Spider-Man took 156 takes.

Science Facts

Sloth in Panama | MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

21. Sloths can slow their heart rates to less than a third of their normal rate, which allows them to hold their breath for up to 40 minutes.

22. Lightning can heat surrounding air to up to 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is five times hotter than the surface of the sun.

23. Human stomach acid is strong enough to dissolve a razor blade over time.

24. There are more microorganisms in a single teaspoon of healthy soil than there are people on Earth.

25. About half of the world's oxygen comes from ocean-based sources like phytoplankton and algae, not rainforests.

26. The human body produces an estimated 3.8 million new cells each second.

27. An average cumulus cloud weighs an estimated 1.1 million pounds.

28. If you stretched out all the DNA in your body, it would reach from the moon and back and back over 150,000 times.

29. Archaeologists have discovered 3,000-year-old honey in Egyptian tombs that remains edible today.

30. Bananas are mildly radioactive. They contain the naturally occurring radionuclide potassium-40.

31. Diamonds and the graphite you find in pencils are both made out of the same material—carbon—just with a different crystal structure.

32. Everything you see actually happened in the past, as it takes around 50 milliseconds for visual information to be processed in your brain.

33. There are more stars in the sky than grains of sand on a beach.

34. Snails have between 2,000 and 14,000 teeth.

35. You could fit 1.3 million Earths inside the sun.

36. Butterflies can taste food with their feet.

37. Newborn babies have almost 100 more bones than adults.

38. Due to atmospheric pressure, diamonds could rain down on Jupiter, Saturn, and Neptune.

39. Tigers likely appear green to prey such as deer, who have dichromatic color vision.

40. Around 96% of the universe is made up of dark matter or dark energy, which is not detectable by humans.

History Facts

Cleopatra | Hulton Archive/GettyImages

41. There were some female gladiators in ancient Rome, called gladiatrices.

42. Cleopatra lived closer to the moon landing than to the building of the Great Pyramid of Giza.

43. A brown bear named Wojtek was enlisted as a soldier by the Polish army in World War II, and assisted in carrying ammunition crates.

44. Oxford University, which held its first classes in 1096, predates the founding of the Aztec Empire in 1325.

45. The shortest war in history was the Anglo-Zanzibar War, which was fought between the United Kingdom and the Sultanate of Zanzibar and lasted around 38 minutes.

46. Napoleon Bonaparte was around 5'6" or 5'7"—around average height for his time. Rumors about his shortness were the result of a French translation mix-up and British propagandists.

47. There is no evidence that Vikings actually wore horned helmets.

48. Alexander the Great, whose body famously did not decompose until six days after he was declared dead, may have accidentally been buried alive. Scientists believe he may have suffered from Guillain-Barré syndrome, which causes paralysis.

49. In 1952, Albert Einstein was offered the presidency of Israel. He declined, saying he "[lacked] both the natural aptitude and the experience to deal properly with people."

50. Athletes in the ancient Greek Olympics competed while completely naked.

51. Andrew Jackson's pet parrot named Poll had to be removed from his funeral for reciting a stream of profanities it had learned from its owner.

52. Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Leon Trotsky, Josip Broz Tito, and Sigmund Freud all lived in Vienna, Austria at the same time in 1913.

53. Queen Victoria grew up extremely isolated at Kensington Palace, though she was constantly supervised and was not allowed to walk down the stairs without holding someone's hand.

54. Mansa Musa, the emperor of the West African empire of Mali, had an estimated net worth of $400 billion (adjusted for inflation), making him the richest man in history aside from Elon Musk.

55. Fidel Castro initially wanted an alliance with America, but a lack of welcome from U.S. officials helped persuade him to join the Soviets.

56. Roman Emperor Caligula is believed to have planned to make his favorite horse, Incitatus, a senator.

57. Viking chief Leif Eriksson of Greenland is widely believed to have landed on the Island of Newfoundland in the year 1,000 AD, 500 years before Christopher Columbus set foot on the continent.

58. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, the second and third presidents of the U.S., died within hours of each other on July 4, 1826, exactly 50 years after the Declaration of Independence was signed.

59. The loudest sound ever recorded was the eruption of Indonesia's Krakatoa in 1883, which was audible from 3,000 miles away and ruptured the eardrums of people 40 miles away.

60. The King of Siam (now Thailand) offered to send a pair of elephants to America during the Civil War, though the animals were intended for breeding, not for battle. Abraham Lincoln declined in a formal letter.

61. During World War II, a Great Dane named Juliana dismantled a bomb by peeing on it. She was later awarded the Blue Cross Medal.

Geography Facts

Earth from space at night | buradaki / Shutterstock

62. Australia is wider than the moon, spanning about 2,400 miles from east to west in comparison to the moon's width of 2,159 miles.

63. California's population is similar in size to the entire population of Canada.

64. At 29,031 feet, Mount Everest is shorter than the Mariana Trench, which is close to 36,000 feet deep.

65. More than 40 buildings in New York City have their own zip codes.

66. Alaska's coastline is 6,640 miles, which is longer than the coastlines of all 49 other states combined.

67. It's possible (though not advisable) to walk from Alaska to Russia in the winter, when a stretch of water between the islands of Big and Little Diomede—located in Russia and Alaska, respectively—freezes over.

68. A piece of Africa is stuck beneath Alabama, left over from when the two landmasses were squeezed together 250 million years ago to create the supercontinent Pangaea.

69. China only has one time zone, though it should technically have five based on its size.

70. France shares its longest border with Brazil due to French Guiana.

71. 90% of the Earth's population can be found in the Northern Hemisphere.

72. Africa is the only continent that sits in all four hemispheres.

73. Sudan has between 200 and 250 ancient pyramids, which is around twice as many as Egypt.

74. The Dead Sea is around 1,300 feet below sea level, and its water level sinks three or four feet each year.

75. Reno, Nevada is farther west than Los Angeles.

76. Continents move at around the same rate that fingernails grow.

77. Due to its fjords and islands, Norway's coastline measures 64,000 miles, which is longer than Russia's.

78. The only two landlocked nations surrounded entirely by other landlocked countries are Liechtenstein and Uzbekistan.

79. The largest desert on Earth is actually Antarctica, not the Sahara, because deserts are categorized by yearly rainfall, not sunshine or heat.

80. The spot on Earth furthest from any land is Point Nemo in the Pacific Ocean. Sometimes, the closest humans are astronauts in the International Space Station passing overhead.

Miscellaneous Facts

Businesswoman covering mouth with question marks around | ImageFlow / Shutterstock

81. A pangram is defined as a sentence containing every letter of the alphabet. These sentences are used to test keyboards and typefaces.

82. The dot above a lowercase "i" or "j" is called a tittle.

83. The fear of long words is called hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia.

84. Finland has ranked by the World Happiness Report as the happiest country on Earth for nine years in a row as of 2026.

85. Studies have suggested that roughly one in 500 pregnancies is not detected until halfway through or later.

86. Studies have found that it is possible for two lucid dreamers to communicate through their dreams. Lucid dreamers have also been able to answer questions mid-lucid dream through face muscle twitches or other subtle movements.

87. The word "etymology" comes from the Greek word etymon, which means "true sense." This reflects the Greek belief that a word's origins could reveal its truest meaning.

88. The hashtag symbol is actually called an octothorpe.

89. Fortune cookies were developed by Japanese immigrants living in the United States.

90. "Strengths" is the longest English word that has just one vowel letter.

91. Bubble wrap was originally invented as wallpaper.

92. The groove between your nose and upper lip is called a philtrum.

93. "Girl" and "boy" originally had much less specific meanings than they do today, and "girl" could refer to a young person of either sex in Middle English.

94. The word "awful" originally meant "awe-inspiring," but slowly became negative.

95. Alexander Graham Bell originally hoped people would answer telephone calls by saying "ahoy-hoy," but Thomas Edison's "hello" won out.

96. It is impossible to hum while holding your nose shut.

97. An average 84-year-old will have spent roughly 28 years asleep.

98. A million seconds is 12 days, while a billion seconds is just under 31 years.

99. Wearing a tight tie can reduce blood flow to the brain by 7.5%.

100. In a random group of 23 people, there is a greater than 50% chance that at least two people share a birthday.