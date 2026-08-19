Trivia of the Day for August 19, 2026: 25 Questions and Answers

Happy Wednesday, trivia lovers! Are you ready to start your day with a brain exercise? Here at Mental Floss, we’ve launched our Trivia of the Day series, where we give you a list questions (and answers for easy access) all about this day in history. Plus, we’ve got a short set of totally random, general knowledge questions to test your knowledge on a variety of different topics. Ready to play?

Today, August 19, is another significant day in history. From legendary fashion designer Coco Chanel and Former President Bill Clinton’s birthdays to the 178-year anniversary of the first reporting of discovery of gold in what’s now known as the California Gold Rush, events that took place on this day have left a lasting impact on society.

We’ll start with August 19 trivia questions, lead into general August questions, and end today’s trivia with general knowledge questions. See if you can get all 25 correct.

August 19 Questions

Calendar page August of the year 2026 on blue background. | Midnight Studio/GettyImages

Think you know your August 19 history? Try to guess the following 10 questions right and check your answers below.

1. On August 19, 1812, which U.S. Navy ship earned its famous nickname “Old Ironsides” during a battle with the British frigate HMS Guerriere?

Answer: USS Constitution.

2. Which fashion designer, famous for creating an iconic little black dress and Chanel No. 5, was born on August 19, 1883?

Answer: Coco Chanel.

3. On August 19, 1848, the New York Herald reported that large amounts of gold had been discovered in which U.S. state?

Answer: California.

4. The first automobile race at which famous U.S. racetrack was held on August 19, 1909?

Answer: Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

5. On August 19, 1953, a coup overthrew Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in which country?

Answer: Iran.

6. On August 19, 1960, Belka and Strelka became famous for traveling to space aboard a spacecraft launched by which country?

Answer: The Soviet Union.

7. Which country commemorates its independence on August 19, marking the end of British influence over its foreign affairs in 1919?

Answer: Afghanistan.

8. On August 19, 1934, the first All-American Soap Box Derby was held in which Ohio city?

Answer: Dayton.

9. On August 19, 1989, hundreds of East Germans crossed into Austria during what symbolic Cold War event?

Answer: The Pan-European Picnic.

10. Five people were executed for witchcraft on August 19, 1692, during what notorious series of trials?

Answer: The Salem Witch Trials.

General August Questions

August calendar | doomu/GettyImages

How’d you do on August 19 trivia? It might’ve been a bit too specific for you, and that’s okay. That’s why we’ve got 10 questions all about general August. How well do you know this summer month? Let’s find out.

11. Which flower named after the Latin word for “sword” is an August birth flower?

Answer: Gladiolus.

12. The “dog days of summer,” which traditionally extend into August, are associated with which star?

Answer: Sirius.

13. What annual motorcycle event draws huge crowds to South Dakota every August?

Answer: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

14. Which major tennis tournament usually gets underway in New York in late August?

Answer: The US Open.

15. What campfire treat has its own national day on August 10?

Answer: S’mores.

16. Which former planet was officially reclassified as a dwarf planet in August 2006?

Answer: Pluto.

17. Which volcano erupted catastrophically in August 1883, producing one of the loudest sounds in recorded history?

Answer: Krakatoa.

18. What massive annual international sporting event opened in Beijing on August 8, 2008?

Answer: The 2008 Summer Olympics.

19. Which major hurricane struck the Gulf Coast in late August 2005 and caused catastrophic flooding in New Orleans?

Answer: Hurricane Katrina.

20. Which annual celebration on August 26 commemorates the adoption of the 19th Amendment in the United States?

Answer: Women’s Equality Day.

General Questions

Trivia speech bubble | bgblue/GettyImages

And last but not least, let’s finish off today’s Trivia of the Day with general knowledge questions to see how well you know history, geography, art, and other topics.

21. What is the national animal of Scotland?

Answer: The Unicorn.

22. In a standard deck of playing cards, which king is traditionally depicted without a mustache?

Answer: The King of Hearts.

23. Which fictional character's full name is commonly given as Bartholomew Jo-Jo Simpson?

Answer: Bart Simpson.

24. Which artist painted The Starry Night?

Answer: Vincent van Gogh.

25. What is the longest river in South America?

Answer: The Amazon River.

Love to expand your knowledge across different topics? Keep checking in with us as we share the most interesting stories from history and beyond. We also love testing our readers, with our quiz page delivering challenges on TV, movies, music, geography, and more. Feel smarter today with Mental Floss.