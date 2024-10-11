Reebok’s New Sneaker Line Is Inspired by Classic Universal Monsters

Universal Pictures has been a giant of the film industry since its establishment in 1912. Many of the studio’s earliest films invented or reinvented horror icons, including Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster. Now, fans of the classic Universal monsters can show their appreciation for the characters through their footwear. Reebok and Universal Monsters are teaming up for “Boktober” this Halloween season with five unique shoe designs inspired by the iconic creatures.

Reebok x Universal Monsters InstaPump Fury 94 Mid Shoes / Reebok

To celebrate the film’s 70th anniversary, Reebok redesigned its InstaPump Fury shoes to channel Gill-man in Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954). The mossy green and black color scheme matches the swampy lair of the amphibian antagonist. This pair is also the most expensive of the collection, running for $220.

Reebok x Universal Monsters Pump TZ Basketball Shoes / Reebok

The $180 Pump TZ basketball shoes are for Frankenstein fans. The designers captured the essence of the mad scientist’s monster by incorporating stitches along the shoes’ seams. Of course, they also had to include metal accents on either side of each shoe’s collar to mimic the creature’s bolts.

Universal x Reebok BB 4000 II Basketball Shoes / Reebok

The Dracula-inspired BB 4000 basketball shoes feature solid leather construction that starts as black and dark red. They change into a brighter blood red as they age, making the shoes the most dynamic of the bunch. The $130 pair also comes with custom sock liners and tongue labels.

Universal x Reebok Club C Bulc Shoes / Reebok

One of the most affordable pairs is the Club C Bulc shoes at $120. The dark-brown suede material resembles the ferocious werewolf’s fur from The Wolf Man (1941). Bloodstains along the inner collar and scratch marks on the tongue add to the fear factor.

Universal x Reebok Club C Megacourt Shoes / Reebok

Last is another $120 pair, the Club C Megacourt shoes. This time, the pair represents the bride of the Monster from Bride of Frankenstein (1935). More specifically, the woman’s hair is the inspiration behind the solid black color, tattered laces, and white stitches.

All shoes are now available to purchase online and in retail stores. Call your nearest Reebok location to see which ones are in stock.

