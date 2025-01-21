Sanitize vs. Disinfect vs. Sterilize: What‘s the Difference?

Cleaning your home is essential to slowing the spread of germs and keeping your household healthy. However, depending on the circumstances, you may need to sanitize, disinfect, or sterilize an area. Although these words for killing microorganisms are often used interchangeably, they aren’t the same.

According to Healthline, disinfecting and sterilizing are both forms of decontamination. Disinfectants remove most viruses, germs, and fungi from surfaces, usually with chemical sprays, liquids, or wipes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using an EPA-registered disinfecting product or a stronger bleach solution when someone in your home is sick or has a weakened immune system. These products are largely accessible to the public wherever cleaning supplies are sold.

Healthline explains that sanitizing is a germ-killing method meant to lower levels to a safe amount. Unlike disinfectants, sanitizers are usually weaker solutions that are better suited for objects and surfaces that come in contact with food and someone’s mouth. Cutting boards, children’s toys, pacifiers, and pet bowls are all examples of household items that should be sanitized rather than disinfected.

Sterilizers kick the germ-killing up a notch by targeting all microorganisms, whether they’re harmless or not. Sterilization is standard in medical facilities and schools, and most methods are performed by professionals. Such processes include infrared radiation, advanced filtration, and hydrogen peroxide gas.

Sanitizing, disinfecting, and sterilizing are also frequently used to describe cleaning, but that isn’t accurate. The CDC states that cleaning removes most germs, dirt, and impurities from items and surfaces through scrubbing, washing, and rinsing with soap and water. Ideally, you want to clean anything before sanitizing or disinfecting it. Cleaning is best for keeping your home tidy on a regular basis, while sanitizing and disinfecting should be reserved for the occasional deep clean and tough jobs involving potential harmful substances.

