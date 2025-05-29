Blue Books Are Back, Thanks to the Rise of AI Cheating in Schools

Artificial intelligence has been used for decades in various forms, from robots to virtual voice assistants. However, the technology has sparked considerable controversy in recent years with the rise of generative AI on the internet. Problems surrounding the topic range from plagiarism concerns to strange and inaccurate news summaries.

One of the most pressing problems is the use of generative AI in schools. With many students using software like ChatGPT and Gemini to write full essays and other assignments, educators are struggling to adapt to the changing landscape. These fears are prompting them to return to old-school methods by reintroducing blue books to their classrooms.

You may remember these booklets if you went to school before the current digital era. Students typically used the lined booklets to answer open-ended questions or essay prompts during timed exams. The Wall Street Journal reports that blue book sales have increased significantly since the release of ChatGPT in 2022; Texas A&M University’s blue book purchases rose by 30 percent this past school year. Meanwhile, the University of California, Berkeley, saw an increase of about 80 percent over the past two years.

Roaring Spring Paper Products, one of the primary producers of booklets sold on college campuses, confirmed there’s been a surge in sales due to the generative AI dilemma. It’s easy to see why teachers are trying new (or in this case, old) tactics. A recent survey found 89 percent of college students admitted to using AI tools to complete their work. Now many educators nationwide are getting their hands on the booklets to mitigate cheating and force students to use their own knowledge to complete assignments rather than relying on AI.

But not all teachers agree that reviving blue books is the best way to fight classroom cheating. Philip D. Bunn, an assistant professor at Covenant College, argues that the time-crunched environment of in-class essays will make it harder for students to write in-depth papers.

Tara Nattrass, a managing director at the education nonprofit ISTE+ASCD, suggests that a different approach is needed to address generative AI issues, such as teaching students about AI literacy and implementing clear guidelines to prevent plagiarism. She explained to Education Week that schools and educators should “reframe the conversation” about the tools, emphasizing how they can be detrimental to the learning process when mishandled (e.g., using them to write full essays), while also encouraging students to use AI responsibly and ethically.

That may be easier said than done with such a new technology; even OpenAI CEO Sam Altman admits to not fully understanding how his large language models work. But a realistic approach may be necessary, as generative AI is clearly here to stay.

