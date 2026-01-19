Why Do We Feel Butterflies in Our Stomach?

Having "butterflies in your stomach" is one of those phrases everyone understands immediately, even though it makes absolutely no biological sense. There are no cocoons, no wings, and no tiny insects flying around your intestines. And yet the feeling is unmistakable: a slightly unsettling sensation that shows up before an exam, a job interview, a big presentation, a first date, and anything else anxiety-inducing.

But what are those butterflies really? And why do they show up at the most inconvenient (and most exciting) times?

THE SCIENCE BEHIND BUTTERFLIES IN YOUR STOMACH

According to research summarized in the National Library of Medicine's PubMed Central, your brain and your gut are in constant conversation with each other. When you experience strong emotions like anticipation, nervousness, or excitement, the communication between them becomes more active.

First, your brain activates the autonomic nervous system, triggering the all-too-familiar fight or flight response. Next, stress hormones like adrenaline and cortisol flood the system, signaling your body to take action. Your heart rate increases. Your breathing speeds up. And digestion is forced to sit on the sidelines.

Blood flow is directed away from the digestive tract towards muscles and organs, which changes how the nerves in your stomach behave and produces a sensation that feels fluttery. Enter: The butterflies.

Because your gut has a mind of its own (literally deemed your "second brain"), it's especially receptive to emotional changes, sans insects.

WHY STRESS AND EXCITEMENT FEEL THE SAME IN THE BODY

Your body can’t actually differentiate between good stress and bad stress. Gut-brain research shows that the same internal process occurs whether you're thrilled or terrified. The same hormones are released, causing the same digestive response.

The difference comes from how your brain interprets the moment. Label the feeling as excitement, and the butterflies feel almost exhilarating. Label it as anxiety, and suddenly, the butterflies need an umbrella to brace the storm. What stays the same? How your body responds. What differs? Mindset. All the while, your stomach is just following orders.

IS FEELING BUTTERFLIES NORMAL?

Feeling butterflies is more common than you think. They tend to soar into the scene when you're feeling emotionally vulnerable, like in a social setting, before a performance, or in anticipation of an event.

Studies also suggest that the gut microbiome can affect how intensely we experience stress and emotion, which explains why some people get butterflies more frequently than others. In other words, butterflies aren't a stomach malfunction; they're your body’s unique way of sending you a message!

HOW TO CALM BUTTERFLIES IN YOUR STOMACH

If the butterflies are excited, let them flutter. If they're uncomfortable, try slowing your breathing, reframing your thoughts as excitement rather than anxiety, grounding your body with gentle movement, or meditating.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Anadolu/GettyImages

Feeling butterflies in your stomach is your body's way of forcing you to pay attention to your feelings, no matter how hard you try to push them away. They're the result of an age-old survival strategy attempting to adapt to modern situations.

If your nervous system can’t tell the difference between escaping an angry bear and responding to an email, rest assured, it happens to the best of us.

The next time your stomach flutters, don't panic. Those butterflies aren't a problem; they're proof that your gut and your brain are on the same page. After all, how boring would life be without a few butterflies now and then?