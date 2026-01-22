5 Misconceptions About Seasonal Depression, Debunked

Shorter days, colder temperatures, and gray skies—can winter pass without the blues? For some, yes. But for others, the slump is more than just seasonal gloom. Seasonal depression, or seasonal affective disorder (SAD), can sap energy, disrupt sleep and appetite, and bring a persistent low mood. It’s a recognized condition with biological and psychological roots—not merely the “winter blues.” But how much of what we hear about it is fact, and how much is myth? Let’s take a look at five common misconceptions about seasonal depression.

Seasonal depression only occurs during winter.

While winter is typical, SAD isn’t limited to one season. | Fertnig/GettyImages

There’s a reason it’s called “seasonal” and not “winter” depression: while most people experience it in winter, seasonal depression can strike in any season. Seasonal affective disorder is largely linked to imbalanced light exposure, which can disrupt your biological clock, or circadian rhythm. Both too little and too much sunlight can throw your body’s production of serotonin and melatonin off balance, causing winter-onset or summer-onset SAD.

Symptoms vary depending on the subtype. Winter-onset SAD, the more common form, often brings fatigue, oversleeping, changes in appetite, and weight gain. Living in northern regions can worsen these symptoms. Summer-onset SAD, though rarer, can cause insomnia, weight loss, irritability, and anxiety.

Depression is the only mood affected by seasonal changes.

It may be called SAD, but seasonal changes do more than make you feel sad. While seasonal depression is the most well-known, shifts in light and circadian rhythms can affect a wide range of moods. People with bipolar disorder, for example, may experience periods of mania or hypomania during certain seasons, particularly in spring and summer. It’s not just about feeling down: seasonal shifts can affect energy, sleep, appetite, and even spark irritability or heightened mood.

Seasonal affective disorder only affects women.

Seasonal depression doesn’t discriminate by gender. | OLGA RYAZANTSEVA /GettyImages

Like many mental illnesses, SAD can appear to target one gender, but the truth is far from black and white. About four out of five people who experience seasonal depression are women, but the one in five men affected shouldn’t be overlooked. Anyone with sensitivity to seasonal changes in light and circadian rhythms can develop symptoms, though women are diagnosed more often.

Some researchers suggest this may be linked to hormonal fluctuations, like changes in estrogen, which can affect serotonin levels. Darker days also increase melatonin production, which can disrupt sleep-wake cycles and contribute to mood changes.

SAD is the same as “winter blues.”

It’s normal to feel a bit down during the colder months, but seasonal depression is more than a temporary slump. SAD is a clinical form of depression that can disrupt sleep, appetite, energy, and daily functioning, often requiring professional treatment beyond lifestyle fixes like exercise or a consistent sleep schedule. To meet the clinical criteria, symptoms must persist for more than two weeks.

Seasonal depression isn’t treatable.

Light therapy is a common and effective treatment for seasonal depression. | Rocky89/GettyImages

The truth is, SAD has several effective treatments. Bright light therapy—sitting in front of a 10,000-lux light for about 30 minutes—can be as powerful as antidepressants for some people, though it’s not right for everyone. Medications like SSRIs or vitamin D supplements may help, and cognitive-behavioral therapy has been shown to ease symptoms as well. Everyday strategies, including regular sleep, exercise, and getting outside, can also make a big difference, especially when combined with these treatments.