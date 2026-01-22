5 Ways to Prepare for Extreme Cold and Severe Winter Storms

Winter doesn't always announce itself with a 10-degree drop and a dusting of snow. Sometimes it appears with blistering winds, icy roads, and forecasts that grow more severe by the hour.

Even if you're used to cold weather, a major winter storm can derail your entire day by causing traffic accidents, knocking out power, closing schools, and turning simple plans into unexpected days at home.

Planning ahead isn't about preparing for the worst; it's about giving yourself options. When conditions decline, being prepared helps you stay composed during watches and warnings rather than panicking at the last minute. Regardless of whether your area experiences regular snowfall or only encounters winter weather occasionally, travel becomes challenging, supplies are harder to find, and staying warm becomes a top priority.

Focus on simple steps that keep you safe and reduce stress when winter weather hits. Knowing what you have, gathering essentials, and planning routines give you more options during storms. Winter storms are unpredictable by nature, but your response to them doesn't have to be.

If recent news headlines are filled with words like "arctic," "frostbite," "wind chill," "dangerously cold," and "major winter storm," it might be time to take action. Here are five easy steps to help you prepare for extreme cold and severe winter storms.

STOCK YOUR HOUSE WITH ESSENTIALS

Studio CJ/GettyImages

When a major winter storm is approaching, ensure your home is stocked with the essential supplies your family will need. Rather than panic-buying unnecessary items or emptying store shelves, focus on gathering enough food, water, and household necessities to comfortably outlast the storm. By planning ahead, you reduce the risk of having to travel in dangerous conditions and help keep everyone safe at home.

The National Weather Service recommends stocking extra food, such as granola bars, dried fruits, nuts, and other items that don't require cooking or refrigeration, in case of a power outage. Additionally, keep a supply of water on hand in case your refrigerator or sink stops working.

Other essential household items to keep nearby include a flashlight with extra batteries, necessary prescription medications, a complete first aid kit, a fire extinguisher, and sufficient heating fuel. It’s also wise to have extra blankets and winter clothing ready to stay warm if the power goes out.

If you have infants at home, be sure to have an ample supply of diapers, formula, and other baby essentials set aside. For pet owners, stock up on enough pet food and any necessary medications to cover the length of the storm.

SET ASIDE IMPORTANT DOCUMENTS

Keep important documents easily accessible in case severe weather forces you to evacuate your house. Experts recommend having your home or renters insurance papers, birth certificates, Social Security cards, and passports ready to go.

PRACTICE GENERATOR SAFETY TO PREVENT FIRES

ArtMarie/GettyImages

When inclement weather hits, it’s advised to have a backup heat source. However, always use generators and portable heaters outdoors, never inside your home. Keep them at least 20 feet away from windows, doors, and vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you have a fireplace or plan to use a space heater to stay warm, confirm it's properly ventilated to reduce the risk of fire.

TIP: If you lose power and need to run a generator, first check that your carbon monoxide detector is functioning properly and clear any snow or debris from outdoor vents to help keep your home safe.

COMMUNICATE WITH YOUR FAMILY

It’s always wise to make sure everyone in your household is on the same page in case of a weather emergency. In the days before the storm, talk about how you’ll stay in touch if you get separated, and who will be in charge of what tasks.

TIP: Beyond ensuring your own family is prepared for winter weather, AccuWeather recommends reaching out to elderly or disabled neighbors to make sure they have enough supplies and have taken the proper safety precautions.

DON'T FORGET YOUR CAR

National Weather Service

Your house is stocked, your documents are accounted for, your back-up heat source is in a safe location, and your neighbors are prepared, but something's still missing.

Just as you equip your home with essential supplies, ensure your car is also stocked with necessities in case you’re caught on the road during worsening conditions.

Stock your car with a cellphone charger, jumper cables, a spare tire, flares, pet litter, blankets, flashlights, snacks, a snow shovel, a tow rope, extra winter accessories like hats, gloves, and scarves, and a comprehensive first-aid kit.

TIP: If severe winter weather is forecasted, be sure to fill up your gas tank so you don't end up stranded on the side of the road.