Meet Crom Dubh na Nollaig, Scotland’s ‘Dark Crooked One of Christmas’

You’ve likely heard of Krampus, the goat-like beast that terrorizes mischievous children when Christmas arrives. The demon is famous for swatting naughty kids with branches and sticks—and will even drag them to hell or eat them on occasion. Krampus is far from the only creature that terrorizes children during the holidays.

On the Scottish Hebridean Isle of Islay, kids had to look out for Crom Dubh na Nollaig, or “the Dark Crooked One of Christmas.” Crom Dubh derives from a Irish pagan god named Crom Cruaich. It’s believed Crom Cruaich was associated with fertility—and the deity was also linked to demonic practices like human sacrifices. When St. Patrick introduced Christianity to Ireland, he defeated the legendary figure; people celebrate his triumph with Crom Dubh's Sunday, held the last Sunday of July or the first Sunday of August.

According to The Scottish Banner, Crom Dubh na Nollaig visited misbehaving children around Christmas time. The creature is often portrayed as a goat-like monster with massive horns, razor-sharp teeth, and glowing eyes to complete his ferocious appearance.

Like Krampus, the Dark Crooked One of Christmas would beat children with birch branches. Legend says the sounds of screams coming from a chimney at night were signs the demon was near. Of course, these noises were just the sounds of howling winds—but parents wouldn’t let their unruly children know that.

Other cultures have similar Christmas monsters to keep children in line throughout the year. Cats aren’t usually menacing, but Jólakötturinn, also known as the Icelandic Yule Cat or Christmas Cat, proves otherwise. To instill the value of hard work in kids, parents would tell them the feline could spot lazy children if they didn‘t work hard enough to earn new clothing for Christmas. Jólakötturinn would then eat any child who didn’t demonstrate a proper work ethic.

Read More About Christmas: