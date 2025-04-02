6 of History’s Silliest Wars

When we think of war, we usually think of big casualties and brave soldiers risking life and limb for their cause. Then there are the wars that end when someone’s kettle gets broken.

Here’s a question for you: Do lobsters swim, or do they crawl? An argument over the answer led to what became known as the Lobster War between Brazil and France.

From lobsters to kettles to severed ears, people have gone to war for pretty ridiculous reasons.

On this episode of The List Show, host and editor-in-chief of Mental Floss Erin McCarthy will be taking a look at wars and conflicts that were ignited for some fairly silly reasons.

