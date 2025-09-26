9 Discontinued Yankee Candle Scents We Still Miss

Since selling its first candle in 1969, Yankee Candle has become a mainstay in malls and outlet stores across America. The retailer is one of the best places to pick up new candles, candleholders, accessories, and dinnerware—and they even carry assorted lotions, air fresheners, and scented mists to brighten up your living space.

The chain’s real bread and butter is its wide selection of scents for just about any occasion or gift-giving season. It’s also one of the reasons why the candlemaker has such a loyal fanbase that keeps coming back just to sample new aromas.

Because Yankee Candle comes out with new scents every season, they also discontinue, or retire, old candles to make room for new ones. Keep reading to find our picks for the best discontinued Yankee Candle scents that we still miss.

Beach Holiday

Beach Holiday by Yankee Candle was released as part of the limited-edition “Life’s A Beach” collection in 2015. Today fans are still trying to get their hands on the retired product from third-party resellers like eBay. The scent was made to evoke a summer day at the beach, with the aroma of salty ocean air on the Fourth of July.

Citrus Tango

Introduced in 2014, Citrus Tango was a popular Yankee Candle scent that was described as a “lively, playful melody of sunny orange, lemon zest, and grapefruit.” Although it was a fan-favorite, the retailer retired it not long after its release.

Cappuccino Truffle

With a burn time of up to 150 hours from larger sizes, Cappuccino Truffle blended the sweet scents of roasted coffee and velvety chocolate. It was part of 2015’s “Cafe Culture” collection, along with the other confection-inspired scents like Pain Au Raisin and Tarte Tatin.

Tutti Frutti

Originally retailing $31 for 22 ounces, Tutti Frutti had a candy scent that combined cherry, raspberry, strawberry, and lemon in one “whirly pop” candle. While fans loved the colorful candle and its lollipop packaging, it was discontinued in 2024. Tutti Frutti’s aroma was described by customers as “pleasant but not too strong” and reminiscent of “cherry lemonade.”

Pink Dragon Fruit

Pink Dragon Fruit was introduced to Yankee Candle’s shelves during the early 2010s. The pink candle featured top notes of palm leaves, tangerine, hibiscus, and dragon fruit, with mid-notes of papaya, freesia, wild strawberries, and kiwi with base notes of vanilla and teakwood. The candle had a summer vibe with a fruity scent.

Delicious Guava

With top notes of bergamot and lemon, Yankee Candle’s Delicious Guava had a scent that reminded people of the tropics during the summer season. It featured fruitier middle notes of peach, guava, and mango, while its base note was sugar.

Vanilla Sandalwood

Yankee Candle’s Vanilla Sandalwood was a beloved scent that’s become popular on third-party resellers like eBay since its retirement. It was described as luxuriously warm and rich, with aromatic notes of sandalwood and comforting vanilla.

Pink Lady Slipper

A fan-favorite for over a decade before it was retired in the 2020s, Pink Lady Slipper by Yankee Candle smelled like a “spring bouquet” with soft and sweet notes of rose petals, jasmine, and violets. It also featured base notes of wood and musk made from pure and natural extracts, which gave it a subtle earthy scent.

Beautiful Day

With a mixture of fruits, flowers, and spicy herbs, Beautiful Day was designed to evoke a pleasant day with the sun shining in the sky and a garden in full bloom. The candle was a very popular scent until it was discontinued in early 2025. Although it still appears on Yankee Candle’s website, Beautiful Day was featured as a clearance item until it eventually went out of stock.