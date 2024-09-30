This Robot Vacuum Takes on Rugs of All Heights—And It’s On Sale Now

Scrubbing and vacuuming floors isn’t necessarily anyone’s idea of a good time, but these household chores definitely need to get done. They become much easier if you enlist the help of a robot vacuum to do most of the hard work, however, and if you nab Roborock’s new Qrevo Curv—on sale now for a limited time—you won’t even need to get up to lift your cleaning assistant over thresholds or onto high-pile rugs.

Roborock is one of the top smart home floorcare manufacturers, and the Qrevo Curv—their newest model—is on sale from September 30 through October 6 on Roborock’s official website. It drops from their normal pricing of $1599.99 to $1399.99, saving you $200 (a 13 percent discount) on your purchase. Plus, if you shop on the Roborock website, you can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer: Purchase a Qrevo Curv and you’ll also get the Dyad Air, a wet dry vacuum, for free.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv going over a threshold. / Courtesy of Roborock

The Roborock Qrevo Curv does way more than just collect dirt and dust from your floors; in fact, it has several innovative new features. The AdaptiLift Chassis adjusts the height of the robot vacuum, raising either the entire chassis or the front, left, right, or rear section so that it can smoothly transition between cleaning a variety of flooring types, from carpeting to hardwood to tile. It even tackles rugs: The robot vacuum can handle mid-to-long carpet lengths up to nearly 4 inches (10 centimeters). Plus, the AdaptiLift Chassis makes it possible for the Qrevo Curv to effortlessly navigate over thresholds from 1.18 to 1.57 inches (3 to 4 centimeters), allowing it to easily get from room to room.

Those with long hair or pets might find the Qrevo Curv especially useful: Its 18,500 Pa Hyperforce suction power is capable of getting 99.5 percent of hair out of carpets, and it’s equipped with the Dual Anti-Tangle System, which keeps long hair or pet fur from getting caught up in the brushes. That means less work on your part—according to Roborock, you won’t have to deal with one of the most annoying parts of robot vacuum maintenance: cutting the hair out from around the brushes yourself. How is this seemingly magical feat accomplished? First, an asymmetrical brush on the front of the vacuum funnels hair off the floors and into the bristle brushes using centrifugal force. (It also helps the vacuum get into every corner.) Rather than a single roller, the robot vacuum has two parallel bristle rollers equipped with spiral blades, which—along with suction—deliver the hair to its dustbin. The robot vacuum will automatically transfer its dirty contents into a bin in the dock, which you can leave for seven weeks without emptying.

Roborock’s Qrevo Curv cleaning a baseboard. / Courtesy of Roborock

Once you’ve used the Qrevo Curv to get up all of the dust, dirt, and hair in your home, you can also use its dual mops to wash your floors. The FlexiArm mop easily navigates corners and edges, ensuring no spot is missed when cleaning. The device even knows to rewash parts of the floor with stubborn grime or stains and checks to make sure the mop is clean (and if it’s not, it cleans itself). The dock air dries the mop, so there isn't a risk of mold buildup.

The robot vacuum has a built-in camera and lighting that helps it detect and avoid up to 62 objects—in both light and dark—so you won't have to watch it as it cleans. It even maps your entire home with LiDAR navigation and avoids areas where it can potentially get stuck. Need to start a cleaning and don’t have your phone handy? Simply say “Hello Rocky” to kick off cleaning or summon the robot vacuum to where it’s needed.

Roborock’s Qrevo Curv can recognize your pet. / Courtesy of Roborock

Innovative cleaning technology isn’t the only cool thing about the Qrevo Curv—it also has several fun features specifically for pet owners. First, there’s quiet cleaning, so the robot vacuum won’t disturb your pet. The Qrevo Curv can also recognize a pet if it comes across them while cleaning, which will cause the vacuum to shut down its main brushes and move aside for your furry friend. And best of all, the robot vacuum will even let you do a video call and chat with your pet as it cleans. Maybe you’ll even nab your pet in the act of making a mess—and watch as the Qrevo Curv sweeps it all away.

