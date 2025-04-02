Squid Game’s Colorful Staircase Is Now a 1735-Piece Toy Set

Squid Game is one of Netflix’s biggest hits. The South Korean TV show, which explores socioeconomic inequality via a deadly competition, holds numerous records. Season one has gained over 265 million views, while season two garnered 68 million streams within its first week of release, per Observer. The series’ popularity has led to some questionable collaborations, like the Squid Game Happy Meals McDonald’s released in Australia. Now fans can now engage in the dystopian world with a new toy building block set.

As Nerdist reports, Mattel Creations has produced a 1735-piece set inspired by the hit Netflix series. This “MEGA Squid Game Staircase Collector Building Set” recreates the colorful—yet ominous—staircase of death, which connects the Front Man’s henchmen to different parts of the complex.

Without context, it looks kind of cute. | Mattel

The set is decently sized, reaching about 10 inches tall, 8.09 inches deep, and 9.85 inches wide. It comes with 40 faceless workers who each stand 1 inch tall. Meanwhile, the Front Man towers over his subordinates at 2 inches tall—as if he weren’t scary enough. The villain also has his own setup, including a 1.62-inch-by-3.13-inch desk and two tiny surveillance monitors.

Fans of the show will appreciate Mattel’s attention to detail. The set’s packaging mimics the mysterious Squid Game invitations that are sent to contestants. Additionally, the twisted children‘s games they’re made to play—like the tug-of-war and dalgona challenges—are displayed above the Front Man’s desk. The set even has a mechanical feature: Turning a pink crank on the side of the assembled product will move the masked workers up the staircase. But with 1735 pieces to put together, getting to that point might take a while.

The Squid Game staircase collector’s set is currently available to preorder for $130, excluding taxes and shipping. You can expect the toy to ship no later than June 27, 2025.

