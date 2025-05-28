6 Strange Animal Evolutions

Axolotls are adorable, but did you know they can actually regrow parts of their brain? And why does a tiny toad give birth in a manner that David Cronenberg would find inspirational? Evolution, of course. It’s much harder for predators to find and eat toad babies when they’re basically growing under mom’s skin.

On this episode of The List Show, host and editor-in-chief of Mental Floss Erin McCarthy discusses some weird animal evolutions, from the long legs of the jerboa to basically everything about the duck-billed platypus.

