The Right Way to Clean Your Baseboards

When it’s time to clean the house, the baseboards at the bottom of your walls often get neglected. Dust and grime stick to these spots like glue, making the rest of your home look more unkempt. The good news is that cleaning your baseboards doesn’t have to be difficult.

How to Clean Your Baseboards

To get this part of your home looking like new, start by removing the outer layer of dust. You can do this with your vacuum’s brush attachment, or if you don’t have one, a dry microfiber cloth will do. Once that’s done, mix together a few squirts of dish soap and warm water in a container and use that to wet a rag or sponge. Gently wipe down the baseboards, drying each area immediately afterward. (Make sure you don’t skip this step—doing so can cause water damage.) Martha Stewart suggests drying the baseboards with a clean cloth in tight, circular motions for a neat, polished finish.

If you see stains or scuffs on your baseboards, you’ll need to put in some extra work. Alicia Sokolowski, president and co-CEO of AspenClean, tells Martha Stewart that oil-based products are great for scuff removal. You can add a little coconut, olive, or vegetable oil onto the affected spots, let it sit for a few minutes, and rub the residue away with a microfiber cloth or sponge.

Stains require a different technique. Sokolowski first recommends mixing equal parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle or bucket. She then suggests mixing baking soda with water until the mixture thickens. Apply the paste onto the affected areas and then wipe the baseboards and scrub off the stains with a microfiber cloth sprayed with the vinegar solution. You’ll also need to rinse the cloth, wring it out, and wipe the baseboards again to remove any residue. Finally, don’t forget to dry the areas when you’re finished.

How to Keep Your Baseboards Clean

To prevent dirt from building up, you’ll want to add your home’s baseboards to your regular cleaning routine. It’s generally recommended to clean them once a month, though this may vary depending on whether you have pets or allergies. HGTV also suggests tackling baseboards last on cleaning days, as they can collect dust and dirt while you’re tidying up.

