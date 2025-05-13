The Top 10 Baby Names of 2024, According to the Social Security Administration

Picking a name for a newborn can feel daunting. There are so many to choose from, and no parent wants to regret their choice. Whether you’re expecting in 2025 or you’re just curious about naming trends, you may be interest to read the Social Security Administration’s list of the most popular baby names from last year.

The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2024

Rank Boy Names Girl Names 1 Liam Olivia 2 Noah Emma 3 Oliver Amelia 4 Theodore Charlotte 5 James Mia 6 Henry Sophia 7 Mateo Isabella 8 Elijah Evelyn 9 Lucas Ava 10 William Sofia

Female names ending with an a were the most common. Parents were most likely to gravitate toward Olivia (which translates to “olive tree” in Latin) for their newborn daughters. Emma proved to be another popular pick. The Germanic name means “whole” or “universe,” and it’s famous for being the title of a Jane Austen novel. The third most popular name for girls is Amelia, stemming from the Hebrew word amal, which translates to “industrious,” “striving,” and “work.”

The most common names for baby boys were more varied. Liam led the pack, with powerful meanings that include “helmet of will” and “protection.” Noah follows the Irish title. The Hebrew name, originally meaning both “motion” or “rest,” is most closely associated with the Biblical figure who built an ark to save the world’s animals from a great flood. Rounding out the top three names for boys is Oliver, the male version of Olivia. Some experts believe it has Latin origins associated with olive trees, while others say it derives from the ancient German name Alfihar (“elf army”).

The biggest takeaway from the list is that long-established naming trends haven’t changed. Emma was in the top spot from 2014 to 2018 before Olivia took over, and since then it’s claimed first place six years in a row. Meanwhile, Liam has been No.1 since 2017, while Noah came out on top from 2013 to 2016.

If you’re more curious to see which baby name is the rarest in your state, check out this list.

