Three Sneaky Reasons Why Motorcyclists Flip Their License Plates

You’ve likely seen motorcyclists zipping down a road as if the vehicles aren’t the most dangerous mode of transportation. You may have also noticed that some flip their license plates—even though it’s illegal to do so.

Motorcyclists can even buy a plate flipper online (that said, it’s illegal to purchase a license plate flipper in the United States). The devices usually work by allowing the rider to simply push a button that rotates the plate 180 degrees to hide the number.

Some motorcyclists may insist they flip their license plates for protection against identity theft, but the real reasons aren’t as innocent.

To Evade Traffic Violations and Toll Fares

The most likely reason for covering a license plate is to dodge traffic violations. License plates are like identification cards for vehicles; none of them are the same, so they’re easy to find. Automated systems, such as cameras that note speeders, use the IDs to issue tickets. But if a license plate is concealed, then the machines can’t catch the driver.

And it isn’t just traffic cameras people are trying to outsmart: motorcyclists may also flip their plates to avoid toll fees and ride the roads for free.

To Trick the Police

Some motorcyclists will take things a step further by flipping their plates when law enforcement is on their tails. This allows the driver to avoid being stopped by officers before they can scan the plate number into their system. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it’s pretty common for illegal street racers to do this.

For the Thrill of It

And last but not least is the thrill-seeking nature of some riders. Daredevils—and law-breakers—may enjoy feeling as though they’ve outsmarted the system by shielding their license plates and getting away with a violation. But the consequences aren’t worth it: concealing a license plate can result in hefty fines, criminal charges, or the revocation of a motorcyclist’s license.