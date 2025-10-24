Why Do Motorcyclists Wear Leather?

If someone asked you to think of a person on a motorcycle, you’d probably picture a stereotypical image: a helmet, sunglasses, and of course, a leather jacket.

This look is iconic—and has been for decades. But there’s a lot more to the leather than just looking cool (though that’s definitely a perk).

The Original Safety Gear

Leather used to be the OG of motorcycle safety gear. The cultural association as a cool garment dates back decades, with Hollywood cementing the image through films like The Wild One and Easy Rider. The material became popular back in the 1920s when riders realized that the same material used for saddles and military gear could also save their skin—literally.

They should have helmets, too. | Tim Platt/GettyImages

Leather’s thick, durable nature makes it resistant to abrasion, meaning if a rider takes a tumble, they’re far less likely to end up with a case of severe road rash. Think of leather almost like a second skin that can take a serious beating so yours doesn’t have to. A simple t-shirt or thin pair of pants, on the other hand, doesn’t offer nearly as much protection.

You May Also Like ...

Add Mental Floss as a preferred news source!

Function Meets Fashion

There’s also practicality in the design. Leather creates a barrier between the rider and the harsh elements, blocking wind and offering some insulation against the chill of the open road. Some jackets even come with armor inserts at the shoulders and elbows for added impact protection. In a way, it’s essentially just a fashionable shield.

Plus, the more you wear it, the better it fits. Real leather molds to your body over time, making it one of those rare items that actually gets more comfortable the longer you own it (provided you properly care for it).

Proper safety gear can be the difference between life and death. | urbazon/GettyImages

You’ll often see motorcyclists wearing jeans rather than leather pants, but look closely, and you’ll note a fair number of them donning leather jackets and gloves. In addition to a leather jacket and abrasion-resistant pants, the Motorcycle Safety Foundation recommends wearing the following gear:

Brightly colored gear with reflective elements for visibility

Spine protectors, kidney belts, and body armor

Hearing protection

A helmet with a face shield or goggles

Over-the-ankle boots with soles that provide a proper grip

So yes, motorcyclists wear leather because it looks good. But more importantly, it works hard. No matter what tries to knock them down—whether it’s the road, the weather, or anything else—the material is there to help provide protection.