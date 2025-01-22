Use the Salt Trick to Reduce Hot Oil Splatter While Cooking

Some of the best culinary creations out there involve heating up some frying oil. While the end result is often delightful, the process of getting there can be anything but.

Oil is, in a word, unpredictable. But what if there was a way to ensure that your dishes end up splash-free every time? One TikToker, @brunchwithbabs, has the solution. She suggests that before pouring oil onto your pan, you should add a sprinkle of salt to coat the base.

This simple trick could save you (and your clothes, and your counters) from the unfortunate experience of getting splashed with oil. Like most cooking hacks, the key to this simple trick lies in its science. The real cause of those pesky splatters isn’t the oil itself, but rather the steam created when the hot oil interacts with the food’s evaporated water.

Frying is, all in all, just a form of dehydration. The moisture has to go somewhere; unfortunately, that “somewhere” is often right onto your favorite top. Salt will absorb some of this moisture. When less water interacts with the oil on the pan, the reaction between the oil and water is decreased.

How to Clean Oil Splatters

There’s no hack out there that can prevent our all-too-frequent human error. Accidents happen. Maybe you forgot to add the salt, or maybe there was just too much moisture for the mineral to help absorb. Here’s how to clean oil splatters that do occur.

When preventing spilled oil from staining your clothes, the quicker you act, the better. Take a paper towel and immediately blot (don’t smear) the site. Then, use your fingers to rub a small amount of dish soap (and baking soda, if you have it handy) onto the area before throwing the clothing into the wash.

If cooking oil makes a mess of your granite counters, you should immediately blot the area with a paper towel—though be careful in case it’s still hot. Then gently use a microfiber cloth to wipe a solution of dish soap and warm water onto the spill. Corn starch may work on any especially stubborn grease stains.

Hot oil splashing onto skin is never a fun scenario, and can lead to some dangerous burns. As soon as the accident occurs, start running the affected area under cool (not cold) water. Keep it there for a few minutes, then gently pat it dry. Apply aloe vera or antibiotic ointment if it’s available. Otherwise, cover it up with sterile gauze and keep an eye on it in case an infection occurs. Seek medical attention for severe burns.

